Highlights Arsenal have 'ruled out' a summer move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The Gunners are focusing on 'younger profiles of strikers' this transfer window.

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko is reportedly a leading candidate to join Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal have ‘ruled out’ a summer transfer move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are still yet to make any signings in the transfer window and a deal for the 28-year-old England international is also unlikely. Arsenal are considering multiple options this transfer window, including RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko, who is reportedly ‘tempted’ to join the club.

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres are also on the shortlist, while talks for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen are not advancing at the moment. Mikel Arteta is keen to add a starting centre-forward this summer after lacklustre campaigns by Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah up front.

The duo scored just nine Premier League goals combined last season as Arsenal lost another title battle to Manchester City. A new summer striker signing could help the Gunners close the gap on Manchester City next season, and that appears to be their main target this window.

Ivan Toney Unlikely to Join Arsenal

The Gunners prioritise ‘younger’ strikers

Arsenal are unlikely to pursue a deal for Toney this summer as they prioritise ‘younger profiles of strikers’ this summer, Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“Yeah, I think Arsenal are still stuck deciding on the striker front. But it's clear that that's the kind of profile that they're looking for, and they feel is missing. “And along with Benjamin Sesko, they've considered Evan Ferguson and Viktor Gyokeres, but they've ruled out Ivan Toney. “And even though we hear reports about Arsenal moving for Victor Osimhen, the outlay is so severe that nothing is advancing at this stage on that front. “It's a long window, of course, but there's better value and slightly younger profiles of strikers that Arsenal are prioritising at this time.”

Toney – dubbed "outstanding" by Stuart Pearce – came back from an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules. He appeared in 17 matches for Brentford last season, scoring four goals.

In February, Bees manager Thomas Frank told Danish media that the striker would likely be sold this summer amid interest from top Premier League clubs.

Related Jorrel Hato Will Stay at Ajax Amid Arsenal Links The defender has been heavily linked with a premier League move this summer.

After an impressive Bundesliga finish

RB Leipzig forward Sesko is now a leading candidate to join Arsenal this summer as the Gunners continue their striker search, journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old had an impressive end to his Bundesliga season, scoring in all of his last seven matches for the German side.

Arsenal are likely to face competition from other Premier League clubs for Sesko’s signature, as both Manchester United and Chelsea showed interest in the Slovenia international in the past. According to Fabrizio Romano, Leipzig offered Sesko a new deal, and he has yet to make a final decision.

Benjamin Sesko Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Bundesliga 31 14 2 110 Champions League 8 2 0 202 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0 – DFB-Pokal 2 2 0 50

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-06-24.