Arsenal have been hilariously mocked by their own fans after their tweet about next year's Champions League received a mixed reception.

The Gunners have qualified for Europe's premier club competition next season after finishing second in the Premier League.

And while their failure to secure the league title was no doubt disappointing for Arsenal supporters, the club still managed to secure Champions League football for the first time since 2015/16.

What did Arsenal's tweet say?

It's been so long since Arsenal last competed in the competition that the club clearly reckon that some fans have forgotten how it works.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "How the tournament works," while adding: "Everything you need to know about the Champions League ahead of the 23/24 season."

While the tweet was no doubt intended to be harmless, given the club once qualified for the competition 19 seasons in a row – you'd think fans would know the format of the tournament.

In fairness to Arsenal, there has been some Champions League rule changes since they last qualified but that hasn't stopped supporters from taking aim at the tweet.

Fans react to Arsenal's tweet

As you'd expect, a number of supporters were quick to respond to Arsenal's tweet, with many savagely mocking the club.

"This is crazy friendly fire," wrote one Twitter user.

"Admin has had an absolute mare here," stressed another.

"Why would they post this?", added a third.

Arsenal's Champions League history

Before their hiatus, Arsenal were a mainstay in the Champions League under the management of Arsene Wenger.

However, they have never won the competition – finishing as runners-up to Barcelona in 2005/06.

The Gunners actually took the lead in the final, thanks to Sol Campbell.

Yet, two second-half goals in the space of five minutes from Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti turned the game on its head.

Who will Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners are reportedly looking to strengthen their squad with a number of new additions before the start of the new season.

West Ham captain Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a move to north London, but the Gunners' initial bid has been turned down by the Hammers, who are said to want around £120 million for their star man.

Moises Caicedo is another name to be linked, though there are also a number of other clubs interested in the Brighton man.

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has emerged as another top target, though the Blues' valuation is said to be way off what Arsenal are willing to pay for the German.