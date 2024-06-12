Highlights Arsenal leading race to sign Chelsea's Ryan McAidoo.

The Gunners have submitted a proposal for the youngster, who is set to leave Chelsea.

Arsenal are pushing to secure the signature of Chelsea youngster Ryan McAidoo, who is set to leave Stamford Bridge, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are likely to be in the market for first-team reinforcements in the summer transfer window, but Mikel Arteta's recruitment team will also be eyeing young talent for the future. It's a strategy that Todd Boehly has focused on with Chelsea, and Arsenal are now hoping to poach one of their young stars.

Romano has now confirmed that Arsenal are leading the race to sign Chelsea's McAidoo and they've made an offer to prise him away from the west London outfit.

Arsenal Leading the Race for Ryan McAidoo

They've made a proposal for the young talent

Italian journalist Romano has now confirmed that Arsenal have made a proposal to sign Chelsea youngster McAidoo, who is expected to move on in the summer transfer window. The Gunners are said to be leading the race for the talented star, with Arsenal submitting the 'best project proposal' so far...

"Arsenal made proposal and they are currently leading the race to sign Ryan McAidoo, 2008 born talented forward. He’s expected to leave Chelsea this summer; best project proposal so far came from Arsenal. McAidoo played for England U16 and U17 this season."

McAidoo has already represented his country at youth level and made his England U17 debut at the age of 15. The young star came off the bench during England's U17 European Championship qualifying campaign, making his debut against Northern Ireland.

The Secret Scout took to social media on Tuesday to also confirm that a departure was looking likely for McAidoo, suggesting that Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked with a move. Arsenal are currently awaiting a decision from Chido Obi-Martin as they hope to persuade him to stay at the club amid interest from Bayern Munich. It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners are pushing for McAidoo as a replacement for Obi-Martin, who looks like there's a chance he heads through the exit door.

Related Arsenal Considering Move for 'Quality' Star After Sesko Blow The striker is poised for a move away and the Gunners are tracking his availability.

Arsenal Scouting Youssouf Fofana

Arteta is considering a midfielder

Arsenal are scouting Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, eyeing him as a potential signing this summer. The 25-year-old, approaching the end of his contract, is set to leave Monaco. According to Italian journalist Romano, writing in his daily briefing, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the midfielder of late.

Manchester United are in a similar position and could make a move to secure his signature, but it appears there is nothing concrete as it stands. With his deal running down, it could be an opportunity for a side to secure themselves a bargain for a talented midfielder.