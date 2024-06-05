Highlights Arsenal are considering signing Benfica midfielder Joao Neves this summer.

Neves eyed by multiple Premier League clubs, including Manchester United

Arsenal are set to secure their first summer signing as David Raya will be signed on a permanent deal.

Arsenal ‘have scouted’ Benfica midfielder Joao Neves as a possible alternative to Martin Zubimendi this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Gunners are looking to add another midfielder this summer, and the Benfica starlet is among the options for Mikel Arteta’s side. However, his release clause at £102million is nearly double compared to Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi price this transfer window.

Romano suggests Manchester City and Manchester United are also interested in Neves, but no club has advanced in talks so far, leaving the door open for Arsenal.

After a close battle for the Premier League title, the Gunners are willing to try and close the gap on champions Man City this summer.

Following last summer’s spending spree, which saw the club break their transfer record to sign Declan Rice, more big-money moves are expected this year. Arsenal are also in the market for a starting centre-forward, with Benjamin Sesko heavily linked, after both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah failed to impress Arteta last campaign.

Related Arsenal Have 'Four or Five' Benjamin Sesko Alternatives The Gunners have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig man but that could see them move for other stars

Neves ‘Alternative’ for Arsenal

Premier League clubs are interested

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano revealed that Arsenal are considering signing Neves this summer:

“Joao Neves has been mentioned as a possible alternative for Arsenal in midfield. My information there remains that Neves has been scouted by Arsenal, Man United, and Man City. "All clubs are interested but nothing is advanced at this stage, while it’s also important to remember that Neves’ price tag is double compared to Zubimendi as his release clause at Benfica is €120m [£102m].”

Despite being only 19, Neves has already made 75 appearances for Benfica and is now set to board the Portugal national team’s plane to Germany for the Euros this summer. He's also earned high praise from international teammate Joao Felix, who told the press (via Manchester Evening News): "I've known Neves for some time, he's from my brother's generation. I've seen him play since he was 12, 13 years old. He's always been like that, short, but he never loses a duel, whether in the air or on the ground."

Considered one of the hottest talents in Europe, Neves is likely to be on the move in the next 12 months as many top European sides are following his situation in Lisbon.

Arsenal to Secure First Summer Signing

David Raya is set to join permanently

Arsenal are set to make their first summer signing as the Gunners are keen to bring back Brentford goalkeeper David Raya after his impressive season at the Emirates.

The 28-year-old, who joined Arsenal on loan last summer, won the Premier League’s Golden Glove last season and was Mikel Arteta’s number-one option in goal.

Romano revealed the Arsenal boss is ‘super happy’ to keep Raya on board as the Gunners are willing to offload Aaron Ramsdale, who struggled to compete for minutes last season.

Raya, who kept 16 clean sheets in the Premier League last season, is now a ‘clear number one’ for Arteta as Arsenal are about to activate a buy option included in his loan deal last summer.

David Raya Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 32 24 16 Champions League 9 7 4

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-06-24.