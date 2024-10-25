Arsenal are one of a number of clubs that are monitoring the progress of, and have scouted, Sporting wonderkid Geovany Quenda, with the Portuguese giants demanding a fee in the region of €100 million for the winger, according to CaughtOffside.

Quenda has burst onto the scene this season, starting six of Sporting's eight Primeira Liga matches so far, and scored his first goal for the club in August against Porto in the 2024 Supertaca Candido de Oliveira. This form has inevitably prompted interest in the 17-year-old, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all keeping tabs on his progress.

Arsenal are said to have sent scouts to watch Quenda closely, with the Gunners considering making a move for the starlet in a future window. However, Sporting's insistence on any suitors paying the full €100 million inserted into his newly signed contract may ultimately deter the North London club.

Arsenal Watching Quenda

The winger is hot property

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Having developed through Sporting's academy, joining the Lisbon-based club after a few years with Benfica as a child, Quenda spent several seasons in the youth ranks preparing for first team football. Impressing last campaign for Sporting B in Liga 3, manager Ruben Amorim opted to blood the Guinea-Bissau-born teenager this term, and he's subsequently been described as 'explosive' and 'truly exciting'.

Shining in his eight Portuguese top flight appearances, Sporting tied him down to a new long-term contract in September, in a deal that included a €100 million release clause. TBR Football report that the Green and Whites are adamant that Quenda is worth a significant sum, and will request that any side looking to poach the prospect will have to pay this figure in full.

While these excessive demands may effectively end Arsenal's pursuit, if Sporting remain staunch on this, the Gunners will likely keep Quenda on their radar. Circumstances could change regarding the player, and the North Londoners may opt to test the Primeira Liga holders' resolve with a lower offer.

It's understood that Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Quenda, who could be viewed as a deputy option for Bukayo Saka, given the Portugal under-17 international is also nominally deployed from the right.

Quenda's Primeira Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 8 Goals 0 Shots Per 90 1.96 Key Passes Per 90 2.86 Progressive Passes Per 90 4.29 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.14

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 25/10/2024