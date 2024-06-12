Highlights Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

Fofana is set to leave Monaco after four seasons in Ligue 1.

Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko has decided to stay at RB Leipzig this summer.

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana last season as the Gunners eye a midfielder signing this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After another close battle for the Premier League title, Arsenal are keen to strengthen this summer and bring in a midfield partner for Declan Rice.

In his Daily Briefing, Romano reported that Fofana is one of the options for the Gunners this transfer window as the France international approaches the final year of his contract at Monaco and is set to leave the club in the next few months.

The 25-year-old joined Monaco in 2020 from Strasbourg and has been a key player for the Monegasque side in all of his four seasons in Ligue 1. He earned rave reviews from then-teammate Cesc Fabregas who said the midfielder is "a very dynamic, strong player, good on the ball, a modern type of player, aggressive, can jump, he’s box to box.

He added: "I really like Fofana and I think he fits very well the Premier League style.”

Fofana is expected to be of interest to many European sides this summer, including Arsenal and Manchester United, who followed the Frenchman last year, according to Romano.

Fofana Set to Leave Monaco

Amid Premier League interest

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano suggested that Premier League clubs have had Fofana on their radar for quite a while:

“Youssouf Fofana is leaving Monaco this summer as he approaches the final year of his contract with the club. “Manchester United followed him last year, and Arsenal have also had their scouts follow him in recent months, so let’s see if they decide to go for Fofana now.”

According to Foot Mercato, AC Milan are also interested in Fofana this summer – his reduced price due to an expiring contract is attracting interest from all over Europe.

Fofana’s consistent performances this season earned him a spot in the France squad for Euro 2024, his second major international tournament.

The holding midfielder is in for a busy summer as Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro previously confirmed that the ‘door is open’ for his departure this transfer window.

Youssouf Fofana Stats (Ligue 1 2023-24) Games 32 Goals 4 Assists 4 Pass completion 81.2% Key passes per 90 1.33 Progressive passes per 90 8.31

Related Arsenal 'Discussing Interally' on Striker Target Arsenal are in the hunt for a new number nine this summer but the Gunners have still yet to decide who their number one target is

Benjamin Sesko Turns Down Arsenal

Signs new deal with Leipzig

Arsenal’s summer transfer target Benjamin Sesko has decided to extend his stay in Germany and sign a new contract with RB Leipzig this week.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Slovenia international has rejected any potential move to Arsenal this summer as he wants to continue his development in the Bundesliga, just like Erling Haaland did before his blockbuster move to Man City.

Jacobs, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column, reported that Sesko is very happy in his current environment and wanted to solve his future before Euro 2024 to avoid ‘speculation hanging over his head’.

The 21-year-old had an impressive Bundesliga season, scoring a goal in each of his last seven matches, and is set to have a starring role next season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-06-24.