The Gunners are looking to strengthen their strike-force ahead of the start of the new Premier League season in the summer.

Mikel Arteta had a first-hand viewing of the Brazilian striker following the Gunners' Champions League last-16 clash against Porto.

Arsenal and Newcastle United are thought to be locking horns in a bid to sign Porto's Brazilian striker Evanilson over the summer months, according to a report.

Both the Gunners and the Magpies have suffered from striker shortages this season. The former have failed to utilise Gabriel Jesus to his full potential since he joined from Manchester City at the start of last season; owing to injuries, a loss of form and a new tactical setup from Mikel Arteta which has seen Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard act in 'false nine' roles throughout the campaign. Alongside Eddie Nketiah, the Gunners' out-and-out striking options have both failed to deliver and as a result, there may well be the need to bring in a third option.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have also suffered from striker woes. Alexander Isak has been a constant throughout their campaign and that has been proven with his 14 goals in just 21 Premier League outings. But a lack of minutes from challenging striker Callum Wilson has almost seen an over-reliance in Isak, and with both unavailable, Eddie Howe has had to opt for Anthony Gordon up front when he is much better on the left-flank. A third option would vastly improve their fortunes - and with that in mind, the duo are thought to be taking a look at Evanilson to bolster their options.

A report from HITC states that both Arsenal and Newcastle scouts were in attendance for Porto’s clash with Estoril at the weekend as they took in the performance from the Brazilian on Saturday evening; though it wasn’t the result fans of the Dragoes will have wanted as they went down 1-0 to the relegation battlers with nine men.

Evanilson was booked as he played the full 90 minutes, failing to hit the target with three shots with Porto’s title chances all but blown after their loss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evanilson's 22 goals in all competition so far this season has equalled his best-ever tally for Porto despite a vast amount of the season still to play

The talisman has emerged as a potential option for a number of European clubs, and his current season in which he has 22 goals in 35 games for Sergio Conceicao’s men - more than Arsenal's Bukayo Saka - has seen his stock increase across the continent; notably with Arsenal and Newcastle, who are looking at options to boost their forward lines in the summer.

HITC state that both clubs took a look at Evanilson in the shock 1-0 loss, and whilst his performance may not have been satisfactory, there is at least an acknowledgement of interest in his services with scouts taking a look in person, which is quite a proactive measure.

Why Evanilson is needed at Arsenal

The Gunners have struggled in the striking area this season but that could change

An out-and-out striker, Evanilson knows where the net is with 56 goals in just 143 games for Porto - but it’s his age, skillset and availability that make him a sought-after commodity.

For Arsenal, Jesus is more of a creative striker than a lethal finisher in the ilk of Erling Haaland and Diogo Jota, who are arguably the two most clinical strikers in the Premier League - whilst Nketiah hasn’t entirely set the league on fire with just 19 goals in 113 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

