As Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta works to bring new depth to his midfield ranks, it has become slightly forgotten that there was supposed to be extreme focus on the attack for this upcoming season.

Sporting Director Edu has been hard at work negotiating the best possible deal to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, as part of a new-look in the centre of the park alongside Declan Rice, while Riccardo Calafiori was signed from Bologna to make them even more resolute in defence.

Yet, when last season ended, it had been expected that Arsenal would not only add a new edge to the front-end of their set-up but may even look to sign a prolific, more traditional, centre forward.

Gunners Remain in Market for Attacker Despite Looking Away from Toney

North Londoners have been linked with several names

Brentford talisman Ivan Toney was the initial name being looked at for the striker role, but Arsenal went cold on him after getting a better understanding of whether he would fit with their dressing room personalities.

Since moving on from the £50million man, the names of Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak have been touted amid doubts over their respective futures at Napoli, Sporting and Newcastle United.

Osimhen looks likely to join Chelsea if he does indeed land in the Premier League in the coming days, while there has not been too much noise around Gyokeres this summer despite a feeling in the game that he could have been available below his £86million release clause. Isak is out of reach at Newcastle, for now.

As it stands, we can expect Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus to take up the central role of the Arsenal attack when they kick-off the new season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, yet it still feels like that has not been the complete plan. Some sources believe there is still potential for a new attacker to come in.

Kai Havertz's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Gabriel Jesus Kai Havertz Gabriel Jesus Shot-creating actions 3.62 3.60 Shots 2.32 3.35 Key passes 1.57 1.77 Shots on target 0.92 1.16 Goals 0.44 0.24 Assists 0.24 0.30 Statistics correct as of 15/08/2024

There is reason to believe that the traditional No.9 is not what Arsenal will go for after all. When we contemplate the deals that have been touted or even explored since the end of last season, maybe just having more flexibility in positions across the front line is what we should expect.

A couple of the key players on their list have come and gone. Pedro Neto had detailed reports drawn up on him but was never considered to be at the top of the list by the time he moved from Wolves to Chelsea, while Nico Williams had very much impressed scouts across the past year with his growth in La Liga, yet he is staying with Athletic Bilbao for now.

Two figures at Bayern Munich have also been checked out. Noises around them being on the trail of Leroy Sane do have some substance, while Kingsley Coman is a player that has been offered in their direction, but neither are now likely.

Perhaps the Gunners are just being cautious around spending, or they are not committing until there is complete belief they have found the right profile. Arsenal are extremely careful now in terms of identifying not only the playing traits of those that are signed, but also what they bring to the club as a person. The aura of the dressing room is extremely important to Arteta.

Arsenal did look into the potential of signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid a while back, while Raphinha of Barcelona is a player they came close to signing previously and who continues to be linked and would be attainable as he struggles to prove he can cut it regularly at Camp Nou. Simon Adingra of Brighton & Hove Albion is a more recent name to be linked.

Cover for Saka Could be Sourced by Arteta

Nketiah and Nelson among names with potential to depart

With Jesus and Havertz backed up by young Ethan Nwaneri, and Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka as reliable wide options, there is no doubt Arsenal will still pack a punch in the final third as they attempt to win the Premier League this time around.

Back-up for Saka seems a likely option to expect focus if Arsenal still go ahead with a signing up front, even though there is currently a chance Reiss Nelson remains and Jesus could also be used on the right flank.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite only being 22, Bukayo Saka has already racked up 17,401 minutes of senior action in an Arsenal shirt

Arsenal’s approach to the new season has been carefully plotted in every detail, so the prospect of them signing someone out of the blue would be unlikely. But there is a feeling they still need something- a more elite attacker that gives them the depth and quality to compete on every front.

There have been some suggestions of an exit being needed - but Eddie Nketiah is likely to go and there is still time for Nelson to make a move, with Crystal Palace one team still keen.

Things need to start moving if they want to sharpen up their attack because deals do not always go to plan and could start stretching towards deadline day. The Calafiori deal was not the quickest to reach a conclusion, and Merino’s switch from Spain has taken a while to truly heat up.

The completion date for transfer deals is August 30, a day before Arsenal play Brighton at home and two weeks before a north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur.

If Arsenal add Merino and then the additional attacker, there really will be a new belief that they can pip Manchester City to the Premier League title this time around.

