Highlights Eddie Nketiah set to leave Arsenal this summer after limited minutes, with Crystal Palace and Wolves interested.

Nketiah's Arsenal career included 38 goals, but a move seems inevitable due to lack of playing time.

Arsenal searching for Nketiah replacement, targeting Benjamin Sesko and Dominic Solanke to boost goal-scoring options.

Eddie Nketiah has been tipped to leave Arsenal this summer after falling down the pecking order in the striker ranks at Emirates Stadium, following the emergence of Kai Havertz as Mikel Arteta's favoured option up front, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Sheth has confirmed that the 25-year-old, who joined the club's academy in 2015 at the age of 16 from Chelsea, will "almost definitely" move on after nearly 10 years in North London having made 168 appearances in the red and white of Arsenal.

Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard all seem to be preferred over Nketiah in his traditional number nine position, with the Gunners also keen on bringing another striker through the doors at Emirates Stadium in a bid to close the gap on Premier League rivals Manchester City.

With Nketiah's minutes already limited, things only look bleaker for the Lewisham-born forward in N5 as Areta's side continue to evolve into genuine title contenders, which could prompt a move away for the former England youth star.

Nketiah Attracting Premier League Interest

Crystal Palace and Wolves have been linked with a move

Despite being limited to just 107 minutes of action since the turn of the year in the Premier League this season, Nketiah has played an important role during Arteta's early reign as Arsenal boss during the last few campaigns.

Before the 2023/24 season - in which he started as Arsenal's leading striker in the absence of Gabriel Jesus - he featured in 30 games during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring four goals, and played 21 times in the season before that.

But he has struggled for game time this season, especially towards the latter stages, which has put a number of top-flight clubs on alert, should he become available in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nketiah has scored 19 goals in 116 Premier League appearances for Arsenal.

Nketiah has netted a handy 38 goals in his Arsenal career, many of which have come from the bench, which has triggered interest from both Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as reported by Football Insider earlier this year.

Nketiah Latest: Striker Expected to 'Move On'

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, reporter Dharmesh Sheth has predicted that Nketiah's time is up at Arsenal and the £30m-rated forward is expected to end his nine-year tenure at the club this summer.

He said:

"I'm told that Eddie Nketiah is almost definitely going to move on from Arsenal in the summer, especially if they bring in another striker. He was behind Gabriel Jesus number one, and then he was even behind the likes of Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard, who played in that false nine position, so his game time was limited."

Arsenal's Search for Nketiah Replacement

Sesko and Solanke have been linked with a move to the Emirates

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has emerged as the frontrunner as Edu and Arteta seek to hire a goalscoring centre-forward, with Havertz not a traditional number nine while Jesus has struggled with knee problems since he suffered ligament damage at the World Cup in 2022. Despite the qualities they possess, neither of those players are expected to score an abundance of goals every season, which Arsenal require if they are to end their 20-year wait for a Premier League title.

Dominic Solanke has also been identified as an alternative to Sesko after his impressive 19 goals this season, and the Gunners could be among the clubs prepared to trigger the Bournemouth striker's £65 million release clause in the upcoming transfer window.