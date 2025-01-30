Arsenal are 'seriously' considering making a move for Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui, who has emerged as a potential Ollie Watkins alternative before Monday's deadline day, according to AFTV's Robbie Lyle.

A new forward signing is the Gunners' top priority heading into the final few days of the winter transfer window amid injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka. They failed with a bid of £60 million for Watkins on Wednesday (January 29), and Aston Villa are thought to be angered over the timing of the offer for the 29-year-old English frontman, which came amid their talks with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr over the sale of Jhon Duran.

Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen Arsenal's attack this month as he looks to continue challenging Liverpool for the title and may have to look elsewhere if Villa remain determined to keep hold of Watkins. The North Londoners have looked at several other options, but the latest is Retegui, who has caught the eye in Serie A this season with impressive goalscoring numbers.

Arsenal 'Could Move' For Retegui Before Window Shuts

The Atalanta Striker Could Be A Watkins Alternative

Arsenal could turn to Retegui if they fail to seal a deal for Watkins and the 18-cap Italy international is enjoying a stellar debut campaign at Atalanta, where he sits top of the Serie A goalscoring charts with 16 goals in 20 games. The 25-year-old will be familiar to Gunners fans as David Raya denied him from the spot in the two sides' 0-0 draw earlier this season in the UEFA Champions League.

Still, Arteta looks to be keeping an eye on Retegui, who joined last season's UEFA Europa League winners from Genoa last summer in a €28 million (£23.8 million), including add-ons deal.Lyle claims he's on the Premier League club's radar, but they will be expected to pay over £35 million to sign the Argentinian-born striker:

"Here is one to watch, Mateo Retegui of Atalanta, this name emerged yesterday as a very serious contender for Arsenal to sign. Been told to take this one very seriously, Retegui has been having a great season for Atalanta, he's Argentinian but plays for Italy. He only just joined Atalanta last year but he's been having an absolutely incredible season.

Retegui, labelled 'world-class', former Italian forward Andrea Carnevale, is an instinctive finisher who plays on the last line of the defence and has made an electric start to life at Gewiss Stadium as Gianluca Scamacca's replacement after the Italian was ruled out with an ACL injury last summer:

"He really is the hot striker in Italian football at the moment, in fact, the top scorer in Italian football. Big rumours going around that Arsenal could make a move for him before the end of the January transfer window. Valued at around about £35 million, Atalanta will want more for him, since joining from Genoa he's really been on fire."

Mateo Retegui Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances 20 Goals 16 Expected Goals (xG) 9.53 Scoring Frequency 72min Goals per game 0.8 Shots per game 2.8 Shots on target per game 1.2 Goal conversion 29%

Arsenal have until Monday (February 3) to sign a new forward for Arteta, whose side sits second in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool after 23 games. The Gunner's manager made clear last week that his opinion was that Saka and Jesus needed to be replaced because of a 'lack of goals' and 'options'' in attack with Kai Havertz his side's top scorer in the league with eight goals.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 30/01/2025.

