Arsenal now have 'very serious interest' in £120m star at the Emirates

Arsenal have made West Ham United star Declan Rice their top midfield target for the summer, football.london journalist Kaya Kaynak has informed GiveMeSport.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates, though it could take a British record transfer fee to get him out of the London Stadium.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

Last month, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GMS that Arsenal are "slightly ahead" of their London rivals Chelsea in the race to sign Rice.

The Gunners, however, could end up having to pay £120m for the 24-year-old, with talkSPORT claiming that West Ham could be ready to demand that much for their captain.

Mikel Arteta managed to strengthen his midfield during the January transfer window after signing Jorginho from Chelsea, but it does not look like he is done there.

Brighton's Moises Caicedo is another midfielder who has been the subject of interest from Arsenal, but he now appears to be behind Rice on the north London club's shortlist.

What has Kaya Kaynak said about Declan Rice and Arsenal?

Kaynak says Arsenal are very serious about signing Rice and have made him a top target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GMS, football.london's chief Arsenal writer said: "The interest in Declan Rice is very serious. Arsenal want to go out and sign him. He is their top target for the summer in midfield.

"Obviously, he will have one year left on his deal, which would hypothetically make him cheaper, but West Ham have already come out and said via David Moyes that they're expecting him to be a British record transfer fee. So we'll have to see what happens there in terms of the negotiation of the fee."

Should Declan Rice be Arsenal's top midfield target?

If Arteta is looking for a defensive-minded midfielder, someone who is similar to Thomas Partey, then yes.

Rice is probably one of the best ball-winners in the Premier League. According to WhoScored, the England star is currently making two tackles per game in the top flight, which is the joint second-highest average in West Ham's squad.

Speaking about Rice last season, David Hunt, West Ham’s former head of academy recruitment, told the Evening Standard: "He is world-class. He’s put himself in a world-class bracket and he’s the best player in his position in the world."

Under Arteta, Arsenal are on the right track. And with the addition of a player of Rice's quality, you would expect them to make even more progress.

