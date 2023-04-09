Arsenal are one club Raphinha would consider if he has to leave Barcelona this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The La Liga club are having financial trouble, meaning they may have to sell players in the next transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news — Raphinha

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could be open to signing Raphinha in the summer in their bid to strengthen out wide.

It comes after O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, stated that the winger is one player who Barcelona could sell to raise funds as they look to ease their financial problems.

Raphinha hasn't been at the Spotify Camp Nou for long, only arriving there last July. According to Sky Sports, his current employers paid Leeds United an initial £49m for his signature.

As per the same outlet, Arsenal and their London rivals Chelsea were also interested in signing the Brazilian before his move to Spain.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Raphinha and Arsenal?

If Raphinha does end up leaving Barcelona, O'Rourke can see Arsenal being a potential destination.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I'm sure Raphinha, if he was to leave Barcelona, Arsenal would maybe be one of the clubs that he would seriously consider, considering the project that's going on right now at the Emirates Stadium.

"Obviously, it looks like Champions League football is going to be on offer at Arsenal and they could be Premier League title winners as well. So it's an exciting project for any player that Arsenal are interested in and will boost their chances of signing their top targets. If Arsenal are playing Champions League football next season, they're going to have to bolster their squad and Raphinha could be an astute signing."

Will Arsenal be disappointed if they miss out on Raphinha again?

Looking at how things have gone for Arsenal this season, Mikel Arteta may not be too gutted if the Gunners failed to sign Raphinha for a second time.

They've done excellently without him in the current campaign, with Arteta's side currently top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal have shown that they can identify great alternatives in the transfer market, too. After watching Mykhailo Mudryk join Chelsea, the north London club quickly turned to Leandro Trossard and signed him in a £27m deal, as reported by Sky Sports.

Since arriving at the Emirates, the Belgian has been able to make a real impact, grabbing an assist in the Gunners' last home fixture.

Ultimately, given the team Arsenal already have and their success in recent transfer windows, it shouldn't be the end of the world if they miss out on Raphinha again.