Arsenal hold no fears over Arteta walking out on them at the end of this season, despite links with Real Madrid.

Reports in Spain have suggested he will be in line to become a leading candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti if he loses his job at the Santiago Bernabeu. And there are even suggestions that Roberto De Zerbi is seen by the board as an ideal replacement at Emirates Stadium.

But sources are adamant they are not on that line of thinking right now at Arsenal and that there is total faith Arteta will be leading them into the Champions League next term.

Why is Arteta being linked with the Real Madrid job?

Arteta’s links to Real Madrid come on the back of Ancelotti falling behind in La Liga’s title race. They are very unlikely to catch Barcelona at the summit but can end the season with success in the Copa Del Rey and Champions League.

Ancelotti has also been linked with the Brazil managerial position and a host of other bosses have been touted to take his job at the Bernabeu, including Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino.

Will Arsenal look to extend Arteta's contract?

The Gunners showed faith in Arteta in difficult early days of his reign and gave him a new contract last year that runs through to the end of the 2024/25 season. It is felt likely they will talk to him about another extension at the back end of this year, but first they plan to reward him with a big kitty for the summer transfer window.

Arteta is leading the Gunners into the Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 season and there is every intention to make sure he can compete properly in the competition. His relationship with the board is strong and on the back of supporting his vision for the team as they pushed for a return to elite European football, there is now increased belief in his overall masterplan.

How much money will Arsenal spend this summer?

Arsenal will spend over £100million this summer but quite how far they stretch their finances will depend on how talks go over Declan Rice. He is the most valuable player they will go in pursuit of, and while they hope to get him for around £70million, West Ham are likely to look for negotiations to begin at around £90million.

The Gunners will also look to sign a full-back, a young and emerging central midfielder, and an exciting wide forward.

Last month we revealed how Ridle Baku of Wolfsburg was a player that recruitment staff had started to keep a close eye on. That came on the back of Arsenal’s need for a right back being magnified by an injury to Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

When Arteta first arrived at Arsenal they found it difficult to pursue transfer targets, as there was no clear visibility of which direction the club were heading in. The lure of Champions League football next term will change that and should help in particular with the pursuit of Rice, especially if Chelsea - their main rivals to sign him - do not quality for the competition.