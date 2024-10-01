French media outlet L'Equipe have 'revealed' Arsenal's set-piece secrets ahead of the Gunners' Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Mikel Arteta's side have been the most efficient side around from corner kicks in particular, but opponents have now been given an interesting insight into the club's practices.

The Premier League title challengers have earned valuable points against rivals Tottenham and Manchester City in recent weeks due to their incredible set-piece abilities. While many would assume opposing teams and coaches would become wise to the north London outfit's methods, that hasn't appeared to be the case in domestic competitions.

Set-piece coach Nicolas Jover - who joined the club in late 2021 - has been credited with Arsenal's rise to the top of the scoring charts from clever corner kick routines. The French specialist may now have to find new ways to unlock defences from these scenarios after L'Equipe's revealing report.

How Arsenal Dominate From Set-Pieces

Nicolas Jover works hard with the players on the training ground

So, how does Jover get the best out of set-pieces at the Emirates? Well, the French news outlet have reported (per The Daily Mail) that Jover sets up a second goal 'perpendicular to the goal' on the training pitch in an attempt to perfect the execution in actual game scenarios.

Dummies are then stood in the second goal with several of the Gunners' best set-piece takers taking place in a competition where points are awarded for hitting specific targets. This could explain the pinpoint deliveries on display by the likes of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli in the 2024/25 season.

A huge advantage seen in previous Arsenal matches, such as the aforementioned games at Spurs and Man City, is that dominant defender Gabriel and his teammates are often allowed a free run at the ball. These players are able to attack the ball due to specialised runs practised to perfection on the training pitch.

Jover repeats an exercise where attacking players have two seconds to get into a position to receive the ball. The amount of time and effort put into achieving advantages from set-pieces has proved vital and worthwhile for Arsenal's recent success.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have scored more goals from set-pieces (23) then any other Premier League side since the start of the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal Could be Punished in Champions League

The Gunners will need to be more street-wise

While the Gunners have been able to effectively crowd the opposing goalkeeper from attacking corner situations in the Premier League, it has been claimed that it might not be quite as smooth sailing in Europe. Officials are known to be more stringent in enforcing rules in the Champions League, with Ben White being penalised in the opening match against Atalanta for seeking a slight territorial advantage from a throw-in.

White is one of the players regularly tasked with getting in the way of the goalkeeper to allow his teammates a free run at the ball. The Englishman - along with others playing the same role - will need to be more careful in Europe's elite competition to avoid giving away cheap fouls and passing up strong goalscoring opportunities. Arsenal have been called 'dark arts' masters this term, so they may have a solution up their sleeve.