Arsenal will reportedly look to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth. Despite the Gunners' prolific goalscoring form, Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that Mikel Arteta wants to bring in a new forward who can score up to 20 goals per season as they look to continue battling Manchester City for the Premier League title.

The title race will go down to the final day of the season, with both Arsenal and Man City still in contention. Arsenal are one game away from lifting the iconic trophy for the first time in 20 years if results go their way, while Pep Guardiola's side are still in control of their own destiny as they bid to win a record four titles in a row.

City have the world-class Erling Haaland in their ranks, who has scored 61 goals for the club since his signing in 2022, while Arsenal have had to rely on midfielders Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli to provide the goods over the past two seasons.

However, Sheth feels the Gunners are about to go big for a new striker this summer, just as they did with Declan Rice last year when they smashed their transfer record.

Gunners Require More Firepower in Attack

An out-and-out striker could help Arsenal overtake Man City

Arsenal are not only trying to keep up with City, but one or two more top-class signings - like Rice last summer - could see them overtake their recent rivals and become favourites for the Premier League title next season. The number nine position is the obvious role that Arsenal need to address, despite Kai Havertz's resurgent form in red and white following his move from Chelsea last year.

Havertz is one of a handful of players who have been deployed up top this campaign, as has Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah. The latter looks more and more likely to leave Emirates Stadium after being frozen out, while Jesus has struggled with a knee issue suffered at the 2022 World Cup.

Trossard has been outstanding with 17 goals this season, but he is much preferred either out wide to coming off the bench. As for Havertz, he has his own role in the team; picking the ball up from deep, winning the possession in the air high up the pitch and generally making himself a nuisance.

But now is the time for Arsenal to bolster their offensive options with a star striker who has the ability to score 20-plus goals per season, as they look to compete at the top of English and European football for the foreseeable future.

Sheth: Arsenal Target Striker to Bolster Title Chances

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are unlikely to provide the same numbers as rival strikers

Sheth has exclusively told GMS that Arsenal will be in the market for a striker this summer, while they are also expected to target a defensive central midfielder to unleash Rice in the box-to-box role.

He said:

"It wouldn't surprise me if they could go into the market again, and do the very same thing. "I think the area they will look at is a striker, which everyone has been crying out for. "But then on the flip side, they've managed to use players like [Gabriel] Jesus, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard in that central position, and still be in a position where they were top of the league, they've scored the second-most goals, they've conceded the least. "So statistically, they're absolutely doing fine. But why not? If they can bring in someone who can score those 20 goals a season to take them if they're not to win the league this season, over the line in the future."

Arsenal Look At Midfield Reinforcements

Mikel Arteta reportedly wants a new long-term defensive midfielder

As well as a striker, the Gunners also want to bring in a central midfielder and Fabrizio Romano has revealed the pair Arsenal have identified. Everton's Amadou Onana and Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who plays for Real Sociedad, are reportedly the midfielders who Arsenal like.

Speaking on the ARLS podcast, Romano said: "Arsenal will be busy. I think it’s going to be an exciting summer. Arsenal will be there because they need a player in the defensive positions, probably left-back. Then a midfielder, I see Arsenal signing an important midfielder in this summer transfer window. For example, Zubimendi is a player they like.

"The advantage for Arsenal is they already have the manager with an important project, so they know the players they like and Zubimendi is one of them. Onana at Everton is one of them. Also Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, they are some players that they really appreciate."