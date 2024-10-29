Arsenal are keeping tabs on Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo after his impressive start to the Premier League season, former scout Mick Brown has revealed.

The Gunners are reportedly keen admirers of the 25-year-old, who has scored eight goals in his first nine league games this season, lifting the Bees to ninth in the table.

It is said that Arsenal’s recruitment team have taken note of Mbeumo’s versatility amid growing concerns over Mikel Arteta’s squad depth in recent weeks, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard suffering setbacks.

Brown suggests he could see Mbeumo’s move to north London as a possibility and likened it to Leandro Trossard’s mid-season arrival from Brighton in 2023:

“I’ve heard Arsenal have been looking at him, I can see that move being a possibility. “They’ve done deals like that in the past when they signed Trossard for example, who have come in and benefitted their squad. “He’s done fantastically well for Brentford not just this season but for a long period now.”

Mbeumo, praised as 'insane', was linked with a Brentford exit over the summer and will certainly have no shortage of admirers in the Premier League once the market reopens in January.

According to iNews, Newcastle have earmarked the 'incredibly quick' 25-year-old as their ‘top target’ in 2025 and could test Brentford’s resolve with a bid at the turn of the year.

Mbeumo himself has commented on the possibility of a transfer exit last summer, saying it’s 'enticing to see some big teams interested in me'.

The £40m-rated Cameroonian winger has proven he can be Brentford’s main man after Ivan Toney's departure to Saudi Arabia and has been a key player for Thomas Frank’s side this term, scoring nearly half of their Premier League goals so far.

His last-minute effort saw Brentford clinch their fourth win of the season last weekend, as he netted in the sixth minute of injury time to put the Bees ahead 4-3 over Ipswich Town.

Bryan Mbeumo's Brentford Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Goals 8 Assists 0 Expected goals 3.8 Expected assisted goals 2.0 Minutes played 809

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-10-24.