Arsenal are eyeing a move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as they look to bolster their ranks in their bid for the Premier League title, according to Marca.

The north London side have the most formidable defence in the Premier League so far this season but Mikel Arteta is reportedly considering a move for Araujo to ensure it stays that way in the second half of the season.

As Arsenal chase their first Premier League title since 2004, they will need to call upon their whole squad in what is set to be a very congested second half of the season. With Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League clashes to come, the signing of Araujo could provide Arteta with some much-needed squad depth.

Arsenal Chasing Ronald Araujo

The Barcelona defender wants to leave the club

Spanish outlet Marca claim that the three-time Premier League winners could make an offer in the coming days, with Barcelona hoping to receive a fee of between £58.7m and £67.1m.

The Gunners will need to act fast if they are to complete a deal for the Uruguayan, who seems set on a move away from the Camp Nou as Juventus are another side pushing to sign Araujo.

The Serie A giants have already had a bid rejected and the Italian side are now considering improving their offer to £42m as they look to improve their own defence.

Ronald Araujo Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 1 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 8

After suffering a hamstring in July 2024, Araujo is yet to make a league appearance this season, however, he has been on the bench for Barcelona's last two games. The Uruguayan was described by the legendary Carles Puyol as 'one of the best defenders in the world' in November, and will be hoping to add support to that claim when he returns to action.

With Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu on the sidelines, Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in further defensive reinforcements. The Gunners are six points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, having played a game more, and a move for Araujo could help in their bid to lift the title.

Arsenal are also keen to bolster their attack this month, with reports claiming they have an interest in out-of-favour Man Utd star Marcus Rashford.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics correct via WhoScored as of 11.01.2025.