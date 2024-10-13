Arsenal are set to make Ethan Nwaneri the third highest-paid teenager in the Premier League, as they look to tie the starlet down to a long-term contract, according to FootballTransfers.

Nwaneri has impressed in his limited outings in the Gunners' first team thus far, netting a brace during Mikel Arteta's side's 5-1 win over Bolton in the EFL Cup last month. Shining in cameos against Tottenham and Leicester in the Premier League, the Hale End academy graduate is highly thought of within London Colney.

It's understood that the North Londoners are keen on securing the services of the exciting prospect, and the player's interest in such a contract is reciprocated, as he's expected to commit his long-term future to the English giants when he turns 18 next March. Currently earning a purported £20,000-per-week, Arsenal have begun preliminary talks over a deal that would triple his wages to £60,000 every seven days.

Nwaneri Set for Major Pay Rise

He'll become one of the most afluent teenagers in England

Born in Enfield, North London, Nwaneri joined Arsenal at the age of eight, and was making waves in the under-18s at just 14. Becoming the youngest player ever to appear in the Premier League, given a one-minute cameo by Arteta against Brentford in 2022, the energetic midfielder has been in-and-around the first team since the age of 15, and described by football analyst Ben Mattinson as 'super talented'.

Making every single matchday squad for the Gunners this season, it's clear that Arteta sees the youngster as a prominent part of his team. Managing this sort of impact at a big club at such a young age inevitably garners interest, and as a result, Arsenal are looking to get Nwaneri penned down to a long-term deal.

FootballTransfers have revealed that the schoolboy is set to be offered £60,000 a week, as the North London outfit attempt to lure off potential interest from elsewhere. This seismic wage for a player of this age would usurp most teenagers in world football, and in relation to the Premier League, Nwaneri would become the third-highest paid player in his age bracket.

Only Tottenham's Archie Gray (£75,000-per week) and Manchester United's Leny Yoro (£114,000-per week) would be accumulating more money than the Arsenal starlet, if this contract materialises.

If it does come to fruition, Nwaneri can expect further opportunities to flaunt his talent on the Premier League stage, with this salary reflective of a prevalent squad member.

Nwaneri Statistics vs Bolton in EFL Cup Minutes Played 90 Touches 44 Touces in Opposition Box 6 Goals 2 Shots 2 Key Passes 2 Expected Goals 0.63

Saliba Criticised for France Performance

He was 'caught napping'

While Arteta prepares for next week's clash with Bournemouth on the south coast without the majority of his ensemble, who are away on international duty, one of his dependable defenders produced a disappointing display for his country. William Saliba was lamented in French media for being 'caught napping' during France's game against Israel in Budapest, switching off at the back post and allowing Omri Gandelman to equalise.

Les Blues went onto to win the game 4-1, but the imperious centre-back was criticised as he 'did not shine' in the Nations League encounter. Saliba played every single Premier League minute for Arsenal last season, and Real Madrid are said to have made him their top target for 2025.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 12/10/2024