Arsenal fans would 'snap your hand off' to sign Victor Osimhen in the January window, even if it meant one current star player going the opposite way, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

It's suggested that the Gunners could do with a centre-forward to bolster their goal-scoring options, with some schools of thought claiming Osimhen might present the perfect profile of striker for the north London outfit.

Arsenal now chasing Victor Osimhen's signature

How do you bounce back from a season where you narrowly missed out on a first Premier League title in close to 20 years? That's what Arsenal supporters have been asking themselves since the 2022/23 campaign came to a conclusion, with their side having finished five points behind eventual champions Manchester City.

There has been a renewed optimism for Arsenal to go out and challenge once again, but so far this term, their fortunes have been mixed. Mikel Arteta's side were forced to come from two goals down away to Chelsea at the weekend, with summer signing Declan Rice dubbing the performance Arsenal's worst of the season so far.

Of course, the Gunners are still sitting towards the top of the Premier League table, but it's been clear to see they've fallen short of the lofty standards they set for themselves last time around. And part of the criticism towards Arsenal has been aimed towards their at times dysfunctional attack.

It's suggested that the capital club are in need of an out-and-out striker in order to take themselves to the next level and properly sustain a title challenge against City. One name thrown into the mix as a potential option is Napoli's Osimhen, who according to The Sun is being monitored by Arteta and Co.

Widely regarded as one of the hottest prospects in European and world football, Osimhen would almost certainly walk straight into the Arsenal starting-11. And as a result, it's claimed the Gunners could make a deal happen by offering up one of their existing stars to Napoli as a sweetener in the deal.

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted that there was interest from the Arsenal side, but hinted any prospective deal to bring Osimhen to the Emirates Stadium could throw up its own set of complications. Irrespective of those worries, the reliable reporter suggested Arsenal fans would be more than happy to see Gabriel Jesus join Napoli, if it meant their chances of signing Osimhen increased:

“I think fans would probably snap your hand off if they could get Osimhen no matter what. If it meant Jesus going the other way, then so be it. “But I think that that story seems a bit of a stretch given that Arsenal haven't even decided to go for a centre forward yet. Osimhen is pretty much the best on the market that you could go for, and he's not even officially on the market. “But when you look at players that might be gettable he is the best one. So as part of that, Arsenal are clearly setting their sights high and they should be looking at Osimhen”

Napoli's Victor Osimhen valuation could put Arsenal off

At just 24 years old, it's safe to say Osimhen has the world at his feet. Netting 31 goals across all competitions for Napoli last season, the Nigeria international was instrumental in helping the Italian side to the Serie A title. A crucial cog of their machine, it's unlikely Napoli would part company with Osimhen, unless Arsenal stumped up a hefty fee.

According to Transfermarkt, the dominative striker holds a hefty valuation, with Osimhen's market value eclipsing the £100 million mark. Likely to demand a nine-figure fee should Napoli decide to cash in, Arsenal may be forced into offering up someone like Jesus to bring the cost down. As per the same website, Jesus' valuation comes in at around £65 million, indicating he could make for a decent makeweight, should they decide to go down that route.

Victor Osimhen's Napoli stats Appearances Goals 2020/21 30 10 2021/22 32 18 2022/23 39 31 2023/24* 8 6 Total 107 62

Arsenal could be set for a busy January

A striker might not be the only position that sees movement when the January window rolls around for Arsenal, with suggestions the club could be busy in the mid-season market. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could sanction a move for a right-sided attacker, as Arteta looks to provide cover for the overused and recently injured Bukayo Saka.

Elsewhere, it's also mooted that there could be a key departure during the January window, with Emile Smith Rowe's space in the squad said to be under threat. Journalist Ben Jacobs went on record with GIVEMESPORT to claim Newcastle United have 'discussed' making a move for the Englishman, should their financial situation allow it.