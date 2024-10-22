Key Takeaways Arsenal secured a narrow victory over Shakhtar Donetsk with an own goal from Riznyk ultimately the difference.

The Gunners struggled with their performance, but managed to see out the game.

Shakhtar showed more strength in the second half, with a missed penalty from Leandro Trossard keeping them in the tie until the very end.

Arsenal edged to victory against Shakhtar Donetsk in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, despite not being at their best, with an own goal from Dmytro Riznyk ultimately the difference. It was certainly an improvement from last time out against Bournemouth, though supporters will have hoped to see some more goals from the Gunners.

Desperate to amend the disastrous performance at the Vitality Stadium, the Gunners opened with energy against a rather apprehensive Shakhtar Donetsk. Though the visitors stood firm for almost half an hour, Arsenal eventually drew first blood after a strike from Gabriel Martinelli was bundled in at the near post. Despite a dominant performance from Mikel Arteta's men, it was only a one-goal difference separating both sides heading into the half-time break.

Shakhtar Donetsk arrived onto the pitch for the second period looking like a much better team, almost feeding on some complacency from the Arsenal players. Many thought it was three points secured for Arteta, when the referee pointed to the spot in favor of the home side, but Leandro Trossard failed to beat the keeper, affording the Ukrainian outfit a glimmer of hope in the closing minutes.

It was a tense ending for the home fans, with Shakhtar upping the intensity of attacks at David Raya's goal, but Arsenal managed to see through the tie for an important three points.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Statistics Arsenal Stat Shakhtar Donetsk 56% Possession 46% 13 Shots 9 5 Shots on Target 1 7 Fouls 10 2 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 7/10

Had little work to do on the night, until the final minutes when Shakhtar Donetsk ramped up the intensity, though he managed to see out the game, with a couple of vital saves.

LB - Riccardo Calafiori - 7/10

Blundered a prime opportunity to double his career goal-scoring tally for Arsenal in the opening minutes, but was otherwise comfortable, both on and off the ball.

CB - Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Looked comfortable in his role, as has usually been the case for the Brazilian.

CB - William Saliba - 7/10

After being brandished a red against Bournemouth, Saliba was still allowed an appearance in the Champions League, and it was a routine performance from the Frenchman, despite late scares. He will certainly be missed in the top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool next up in the Premier League.

RB - Ben White - 5.5/10

Did his part contributing to the build-up, but was a little quieter going forward as opposed to usual. Was replaced at half-time for new summer signing, Mikel Merino.

DM - Declan Rice - 6.5/10

Physically dominant in midfield, and created a couple of chances as well.

DM - Thomas Partey - 7/10

Looked tidy on the ball, and played an important role in the high Arsenal press, especially in the first half.

AM - Leandro Trossard - 4/10

Took a little too long on the ball sometimes; Arsenal could have scored plenty more had the Belgian been just slightly more efficient. An unconvincing penalty attempt almost cost his side the game too.

LW - Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Fired low and hard in the 29th minute, forcing a goalkeeper error for Arsenal's first of the night. Did miss a few bright opportunities to double his tally, but his work rate was great regardless.

RW - Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

With Bukayo Saka missing once again, it was Gabriel Jesus who stepped in on the right flank. Equipped with the captain's armband, Jesus did look threatening at times, but often rushed his actions. Some of his dribbling work was excellent, but for how long can this goalless drought continue?

ST - Kai Havertz - 6/10

The German's movement caused problems to the Shakhtar defence throughout the night. He was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet though, given some of the chances he had.

SUB - Mikel Merino - 6/10

It was a third appearance for the Spaniard and a slightly better display in comparison to what fans saw on the weekend in the Premier League. Supporters may still be waiting to see the absolute best version of Mikel Merino though.

SUB - Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Struggled to make an impact in his substitute cameo,

SUB - Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6/10

The Hale End academy graduate made his fourth senior appearance in Arsenal colors, replacing Calafiori for the final 20 minutes.

SUB - Jorginho - N/A

Made a short cameo at the end.

Shakhtar Donetsk Player Ratings

GK - Dmytro Riznyk - 7/10

Had an own goal written into his Champions League record, although it was an unfortunate situation for the Ukrainian in fairness. Quite impressively, the 25-year-old made up for his error with a vital penalty save, giving his side a glimmer of hope in the closing minutes.

LB - Pedro Henrique - 6/10

Could have stuck tighter to his opposite wide man in Gabriel Jesus, but

CB - Mykola Matviyenko - 6.5/10

The skipper did exceptionally well to clear what would otherwise have been a guaranteed second goal for Arsenal towards the end of the second half.

CB - Valeriy Bondar - 6/10

Managed a number of key interceptions to break down some of Arsenal's attacks, but could have done little to stop th

RB - Yukhym Konoplia - 5.5/10

Often overwhelmed by the dynamic partnership in Martinelli and Calafiori on that flank.

DM - Artem Bondarenko - 6/10

Contributed on occasion defensively, but was largely missing in the

DM - Dmytro Kryskiv - 5.5/10

Was quite uninvolved in the game.

AM - Georgiy Sudakov - 5.5/10

Among the brightest talents in Ukrainian football, Sudakov was a player to watch for the night, but opportunities to impress were sparse for the 22-year-old.

LM - Eguinaldo - 7/10

Though yet to score a goal for his side this season, Eguinaldo was arguably his team's biggest threat to the Arsenal defense, especially in the first half. Almost managed to take advantage of some odd moments of complacency at the back from his opposition.

RM - Oleksandr Zubkov - 6/10

Enjoyed the odd moment of space down the right flank, but it ultimately amounted to little in the end.

ST - Danylo Sikan - 5.5/10

Swarmed with multiple red shirts as soon as he found the ball at his feet - a frustrating night for the 23-year-old.

SUB - Kevin - 6/10

Played a part in a few late breakthroughs for Shakhtar Donetsk, but was unable to make an impact.

SUB - Pedrinho - 6.5/10

The former Benfica man played the final half hour, and almost fired in a late equaliser from range.

SUB - Lassina Traore - N/A

Had little to do in his short cameo at the end.

SUB - Marlon Gomes - N/A

Didn't see much of the ball in his short cameo at the end.

Man of the Match

Gabriel Martinelli

It has been a rough start to the campaign for Gabriel Martinelli, who has managed to net just twice in 11 outings so far this season, with a starting position far for Arsenal far from guaranteed. However, he played a key role for his side against Shakhtar Donetsk, with his low driven strike eventually finding its way into the back if the net.

Alongside the goal, the Brazilian's tenacity and work rate made a meaningful difference, and he was often one of his team's biggest threats throughout the night.