Highlights Arsenal finished second in the Premier League, and journalist Craig Hope believes a move for Ollie Watkins could help close the gap.

Watkins' goal-scoring ability would improve Arsenal, but Liverpool's interest and his recent new contract make a transfer difficult.

Villa may not be willing to sell Watkins, forcing Arsenal to explore other options.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title in the end, finishing two points behind Champions Manchester City - and their attempt to close this gap now begins, with journalist Craig Hope claiming they should move for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins this summer.

Despite Mikel Arteta's side putting up their second-greatest Premier League points tally and scoring more goals than they ever have in this iteration of the division, it wasn't enough. The Gunners were beaten to the podium by Pep Guardiola's Citizens, and this summer transfer window represents a chance to rectify this. The likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Nico Williams and Alexander Isak have been linked with a move to the club, while Benjamin Sesko has reportedly said 'yes' to a move to the Emirates.

However, Hope has identified another name who could help bridge the gap.

Hope: Arsenal Should Compete to Sign Watkins

The Villa striker has been linked with a move to Liverpool

Speaking on Sky Sports' back pages podcast on Wednesday night, Hope revealed his idea for Arsenal potentially improving upon last season's second place finish, arguing that the North Londoners should be looking at signing Ollie Watkins, who has been described as "unstoppable" on Villa's official TikTok account.

The Daily Mail journalist said:

"What are they missing? This talks to the previous discussion we've just had about a striker, a central striker, and if Arsenal did have one of those this season. They only finished two points behind Manchester City. I think they scored five goals less than Manchester City." "If they'd had that striker, that goalscorer, those extra five goals might just have been the difference between finishing second and finishing first. So, while we see Liverpool potentially interested in Ollie Watkins, what price Arsenal entering the race at as well, I know he'd cost a lot of money but you look at that, that is the one position they're missing."

With Watkins expected to be included in Gareth Southgate's final squad for the Euros, the forward will be heading off to Germany this summer, which would complicate, or at least halt, any transfer negotiations. Add in serious rumoured interest from Liverpool, and a potential deal for Watkins looks extremely difficult. However, the 28-year-old has admitted in the past that he's a boyhood Arsenal fan, so the allure of playing for Arteta's team could be too appealing to turn down.

Watkins' Premier League Statistics in 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 19 Assists 13 Shots 107 Key Passes 45

Watkins Could Elevate Arsenal, But Would Villa Sell?

The Star Striker signed a new long-term contract in October

Watkins netted 27 goals across all competitions for Villa last season, helping the West Midlands club qualify for the Champions League. Unai Emery utilised his exceptional movement to play a quick and direct style of football, and the former Brentford player became an incredibly important part of the Spaniard's system.

These qualities would certainly be useful for an Arsenal side that lacked a potent finisher in the box. With Gabriel Jesus struggling with injuries, Kai Havertz stepped up down the middle, but question marks remain over the German's ability to provide goals on a consistent basis.

Thus, Watkins could be the man, but Villa may be reluctant to sell. Having signed a new deal at Villa Park until 2028, the Villains have no reason to cash for anything less than a seismic offer. This may force Arsenal to look elsewhere for their desired forward addition.

Related Arsenal Signing £80m Star Would Send a 'Serious Message' Mikel Arteta is already moving for new signings in the summer window and that includes interest in Marcus Rashford

Statistics according to FBRef - correct as of 30-05-24