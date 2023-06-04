Arsenal signing Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan would be a ‘game-changer’ at the Emirates, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to reunite with the £165,000 per week earner after years of working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Arsenal transfer news – Ilkay Gundogan

The illustrious Germany midfielder is out of contract in Manchester in the summer and will not be short of potential suitors.

Arsenal are among those plotting a move for Gundogan according to The Guardian, while The Evening Standard have reported that Xavi has claimed Gundogan would find it difficult to turn down a transfer to his Catalan side.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Manchester City will make fresh efforts to retain their captain amid the speculation of a move away.

But this will not deter Arsenal’s interest.

Mikel Arteta’s midfield will be in need of a senior figure when Granit Xhaka departs the club after seven years of service.

Given the depth Guardiola has at his disposal, the Spaniard could replace his ever-present midfielder by flexing their muscles in the market.

Journalist Dean Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Guardiola’s City could struggle to give their fan-favourite regular minutes next campaign.

What did Paul Brown say about Ilkay Gundogan and Arsenal?

Brown claims that Gundogan would be a great signing for the Emirates-based outfit, as his versatility allows him to play many roles.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I’m sure he’ll be interested to see how that one plays out. If Arsenal were to get Gundogan, I think that would be a great signing for them. He’s a really versatile player who can play in a number of different roles. He switches systems very easily in game and could be a game-changer for them really. And one that is quite fascinating to see.”

What would Ilkay Gundogan bring to Arsenal?

In 49 games across the 2022/23 season, Gundogan contributed nine goals and seven assists, which is an impressive return for a player not utilised to create.

Despite playing in a typical central midfield role, the City skipper has played just over 300 games for the Cityzens and has plundered 98 goal involvements in that process.

Gundogan has become a serial winner at his current employers and would bring a winning mentality given he has won 12 trophies in his seven-year stint at the reigning Premier League champions.

WhoScored have ranked Gundogan sixth within the City roster for the best average match rating, with him accruing a 7.11 rating.

Given the talent on display in Manchester, a seventh-placed ranking is very respectable.

While a move to your potential title challengers is typically frowned upon, the appeal of playing under Arteta may lure the 66-cap German international to north London.

For the time being, City have two cup finals to contend in, meaning the Gelsenkirchen-born ace will have his sole focus on concluding this season with two additional trophies.