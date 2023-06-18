Arsenal signing Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne wouldn'y be a huge shock, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Castagne was relegated with the Foxes, but Brown believes the Gunners could snatch a bargain this summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Timothy Castagne

Fresh from the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title in 2022/23, Arsenal seem to be wasting little time in bulking up their squad for next season.

One of the biggest issues for Mikel Arteta last season turned out to be injuries, particularly in the backline, with the Spanish manager keen to avoid the same happening again.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Gunners have identified Leicester's Castagne as a potential right-back option, with Arteta said to be a fan of the defender's talents.

It's claimed by Tavolieri that Arsenal are tracking Castagne's progress and could look to spring a move, should their pursuit of Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda not come off.

There are also suggestions made by the reporter that initial talks between Arsenal and Leicester have already taken place, with the potential for this deal to accelerate quickly, should the finances work for both parties.

Castagne arrived in the East Midlands three years ago, having signed for Leicester from Atalanta in a deal worth £21 million, but with just two years left on his contract, Arsenal could swoop in and secure a bargain, if they're quick enough.

What has Paul Brown said about Castagne joining Arsenal?

When asked about the potential for Castagne to join Arsenal, journalist Brown admitted the Gunners are interested in the Belgian international.

On the 27-year-old, Brown said: “It wouldn't be a huge shock if Castagne was to end up at Arsenal. I don't think it would be a bad thing either for him or the club.”

What would Castagne offer Arsenal next season?

Perhaps the biggest benefit of moving in for Castagne could be the Premier League experience he boasts, with the former Atalanta man having notched up close to 100 appearances for the Foxes in the competition (Transfermarkt).

Not afraid to get forward and support the attack, Castagne also boasts a tally of 11 G/A contributions since arriving in the Premier League three years ago.

What's more, the 31-cap Belgian international has also proved himself to be an astute operator out of position, with WhoScored statistics detailing him as averaging over two tackles per game.

While it may not be the flashy signing some Arsenal supporters will be hoping for, should the Gunners snatch Castagne on the cheap from relegated Leicester, it could prove one of the bargains of the summer transfer window.