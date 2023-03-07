Arsenal could welcome a "future England captain" through the Emirates Stadium door in the summer window.

Arsenal signing £60k-a-week star now 'very realistic' at the Emirates

Arsenal have earmarked Declan Rice as their primary summer transfer window target, with a deal for the Gunners now appearing "very realistic", Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rice has been subject to plenty of interest from Premier League sides, but a move to north London appears to be most likely for the England international right now.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to The Athletic, Arsenal will enter the summer transfer window with West Ham United midfielder Rice, who currently earns a reported £60,000 per week, as their number-one target.

It's claimed the Gunners are increasingly confident about striking a deal for the 24-year-old, who is expected to leave West Ham in the summer.

The same outlet reported just after the 2022 World Cup that West Ham are resigned to losing Rice at the end of the season, with the midfield anchor having rejected a number of contract offers.

However, it was claimed at the time that Chelsea were the front-runner to sign Rice, with the west Londoners having held a long-term interest in the player, even reportedly lodging a bid back in August 2020 (Sky Sports).

Instead, it appears Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal will win the race to sign Rice, as the Kingston upon Thames-born star looks to take the next step-up in his impressive career so far.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Rice joining Arsenal?

With Champions League football likely to return to the Emirates next season, Premier League leaders Arsenal will be able to attract a higher calibre of player going forward.

Rice certainly falls under the category, with Sky Sports reporter Sheth tipping the England international to join Arsenal in the summer.

On the West Ham skipper, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Midfield is an area that Arsenal do want to strengthen.

"They showed that they wanted to strengthen in that area during January when they went in for Moisés Caicedo and went in strongly for him.

"Of course, they didn't manage to get him, but Declan Rice now appears to be the primary target. The noises we're hearing is that could be a very realistic one to do for Arsenal in the summer.”

What will Rice offer Arsenal's midfield going forwards?

A fans' favourite at the London Stadium, current West Ham boss David Moyes recently tipped Rice to go on and be named England captain in the near future.

With the ability to galvanise a midfield, Rice will offer Arsenal extra protection in front of their backline, as he ranks inside the top four per cent for interceptions each match in his position (FBref).

What's more, Rice is also an accustomed passer of the ball, having boasted an average pass accuracy above 81% for club and country across the last 365 days.

Rice's abilities often speak for themselves, with Arsenal set to inherit a born leader on and off the pitch.

According to WhoScored, no player in the West Ham squad this season has averaged a higher match rating than Rice, indicating he is a supreme midfielder, capable of improving Arsenal's current starting-11.