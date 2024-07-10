Highlights Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly a big fan of Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

The 21-year-old has been a standout performer for Spain at this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Widespread reports suggest Williams has a £43million release clause in his contract.

Should Arsenal be in the market for a wide player this summer, manager Mikel Arteta already knows that he would like to sign Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, according to the Athletic.

The Gunners have been one of the quieter teams in the transfer window so far, with the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya the only incoming. They do, however, appear to be leading the race for defender Riccardo Calafiori.

After finishing second in the Premier League standings last season and narrowly missing out on the title to Manchester City, Arteta will need to strengthen his squad this summer if they’re to close the gap on their rivals. A midfielder and wide player could also be on the list for the current transfer window.

Arteta Wants to Sign Nico Williams

He has been a standout performer at Euro 2024

Whether Arsenal move to sign a wide attacker remains to be seen. But, if they do, Arteta already knows exactly who he would like to sign. According to The Athletic, his preference is Spain star Williams.

Williams, 21, has been one of Spain’s standout performers at Euro 2024 so far helping them reac the final, and he has been described as being "box office" and "astonishing" by BBC reporter John Bennett. At club level, he has been posting consistent numbers for Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

The winger is a product of his Athletic Bilbao’s academy, who have a strict transfer policy whereby they only sign players who were born in the Basque Country. He was promoted to the first team in 2021 and is under contract until 2027.

Nico Williams 2023/24 stats for Athletic Bilbao in all competitions Stat: Appearances 37 Goals 8 Assists 19 Minutes played 2,729

Widespread reports claim Williams has a £43million release clause in his contract. However, Arsenal will no doubt face stiff competition from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona if they are to pursue a move for the player.

Arsenal ‘Admire’ Spain Star

Mikel Merino currently plays for Real Sociedad

Elsewhere, Arsenal are also reportedly keen on bolstering their midfield this summer with Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino a target. That’s according to The Athletic, who say the Spain international is a player of interest from the Gunners.

The article states Arteta is an admirer of the 28-year-old, who has previously represented the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United. At the Euros, Merino headed in Spain’s extra time winner against Germany in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Merino signed for Sociedad from Newcastle in 2018 and he last signed a contract extension four years ago in 2020. The Spain international is about to enter the final year of his deal at the Reale Arena.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.