Arsenal pulling off the signing of Chelsea's Mason Mount this summer would amaze transfer insider Dean Jones.

The attacking midfielder is being heavily linked with a move to the Emirates as his contract stand-off at Stamford Bridge continues.

Arsenal transfer news — Mason Mount

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks a switch to Arsenal would appeal to Mount.

It now looks like a real possibility, with talkSPORT reporting that the Gunners have made the 24-year-old a priority.

Mount's current contract expires next year and Chelsea will make one final push to extend it, having failed to do so so far, according to The Athletic.

It was claimed by the MailOnline last month that Newcastle United were quoted £80m when they enquired about signing the Englishman.

What has Dean Jones said about Mason Mount and Arsenal?

Jones would be surprised if Mount ended up leaving Chelsea for Arsenal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I still would be amazed if this transfer actually came off and Mason Mount made that move across London to join a side that are rivals.

"I mean, it's obviously been a path that's been well worn in recent years, but usually they are players that Chelsea no longer believe are capable of playing at a certain level and Mason Mount is not that."

Should Mason Mount be a priority for Arsenal this summer?

If he's available, which probably will be the case at this point, then yes. Mount could bring a lot to this Arsenal side.

The England international obviously has a wealth of Premier League experience, can play in multiple positions and is capable of scoring and creating goals.

Last season, for example, he came up with 21 goal contributions in 32 top-flight outings for the Blues, as per Transfermarkt.

With Arsenal returning to the Champions League next term, he could be a great alternative to Martin Ødegaard when Mikel Arteta needs to rotate.

Of course, considering Mount's quality and how much he's likely to cost this summer, he'll be expected to start. So supporters will probably see him lining up alongside Ødegaard more often than not, with Declan Rice maybe playing behind the duo in a midfield three.

The Gunners could make an approach for the West Ham captain as soon as next month as they look to start the transfer window with a bang. If they can land both Mount and Rice, that would be some business.