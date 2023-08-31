Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could look to bolster his defensive ranks further as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed a huge deciding factor in their potential pursuit, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite shelling out £34m on Jurrien Timber earlier in the summer, his injury now offers a new problem to the Spaniard.

Arsenal transfer latest – defenders

Arsenal had enjoyed one of the more fruitful transfer windows early on after Timber tipped up on English shores and impressed in the formative stages of his north London career. However, the Dutchman's unforeseen injury, married up with Kieran Tierney’s exit, may now force Arteta to delve back into the market.

Reports now suggest that Arsenal are eyeing a last-ditch raid for Benfica and Denmark defender Alexander Bah, who could potentially set the Gunners back in the region of £26-£30m this summer. The report does suggest the 25-year-old defender is being courted by a host of clubs, including Premier League duo Nottingham Forest and West Ham United and the fierce competition may deter the Gunners from making a move, especially given it's so late into the window.

Luckily for the Emirates faithful, however, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano insisted to GIVEMESPORT that Arteta and his entourage have no intention to sell Brazilian defender Gabriel, despite reports of a big-money move to the Middle East. Now, with the hours left of the current window scarily numbered, Sheth has given GIVEMESPORT an update on Arsenal’s defensive transfer plans.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Arsenal?

Sheth has claimed that if Arsenal sign another player before the window slams shut, it is likely to be in the defensive department due to Timber’s long-term injury and Tierney’s choice to explore pastures new.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Arsenal have always been in the market to try and bring in a particularly right-sided forward player, that’s been the case in the last three transfer windows. Look, they’ve spent close to £200m in the transfer window, possibly even in excess of that on the likes of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz. David Raya has come in as well on loan with the option to buy as well.

“I think if they are to bring in any players in this transfer window or what remains of it, it might be in the defensive area because of that injury to Jurrien Timber and, of course, we’ve seen Kieran Tierney leave the club as well, he’s gone on loan to Real Sociedad.”

Read All The Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal

What next for Arsenal?

In terms of outgoings, Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT the club are doing ‘everything in their power’ to find a suitor for forward Nicolas Pepe before the window closes. The Ivory Coast international spent last season on loan at French side Nice and plundered nine goal contributions in 28 outings. However, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT that, upon his return to England, Pepe is more than aware that his future lies elsewhere, though no club has come to snare his services as things stand.

The outcast winger is not the only player on the club’s chopping board, however, as the Daily Star have reported that Arsenal are looking to offload up to five players before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline. With little time left to ensure his squad in its best possible condition, Arteta will soon turn his attention to his side’s next domestic outing against Manchester United.