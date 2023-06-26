Arsenal could have a free hit at bidding for Declan Rice, if Manchester City are made aware the midfielder's heart is set on a move to the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rice has been subject to plenty of interest from across the Premier League, but Arsenal remain the only side to have lodged a bid so far.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

As soon as it became clear Arsenal were on course to qualify for next season's Champions League, talk about Rice moving from West Ham United to the Gunners began to pick up.

It's clear the England international is Mikel Arteta's primary target for the summer transfer window, as the Spanish coach prepares his side for what looks likely to be another gruelling campaign.

According to a report from MailOnline, West Ham are currently bracing themselves for a third bid from Arsenal for Rice, having seen their previous two laughed off by the Europa Conference League winners.

It's claimed the second bid added up to a combined total of £90 million (including add-ons), but West Ham remain adamant they can pocket more than £100 million for their most prized asset.

A hefty price tag, but one the Hammers have remained steadfast towards throughout the saga, and one Arsenal will likely have to match if they want to get their hands on Rice this summer.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Rice to Arsenal?

Admitting Arsenal were unlikely to be deterred by West Ham's nine-figure asking price, Sky Sports reporter Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners could have a free run at signing Rice, if City drop out of the race.

On the West Ham captain, Sheth said: "Arsenal themselves will have a valuation for Declan Rice and until Manchester City put in a bid, they're the only ones bidding for him just now. The noises were suggesting that Manchester City would only make a bid if they were getting encouragement, any kind of encouragement from Declan Rice and his camp, that he would actually consider a move to the Etihad Stadium.

"The fact that they haven't put that bid in, does that suggest that they're not getting those noises from Declan Rice in his camp, that Manchester City would be an option and that it is simply he wants to go to Arsenal and nowhere else?”

Who might leave Arsenal if Rice joins?

There is no doubt that Arteta is using this summer as a chance to refresh his Arsenal midfield, after the heartache of just missing out on the Premier League title.

One of the mainstays in the north Londoners' title challenge was Thomas Partey, but according to reports coming out of Italy, the holding midfielder is being courted by record Italian champions Juventus (Sky Sports Italia).

It's suggested the 30-year-old will be allowed to leave Arsenal this summer, despite being dubbed one of the 'Premier League's most important players' as little as six months ago.

Should Arsenal be able to swap an ageing midfielder who struggles with injury problems for Rice this summer, it will represent remarkable business from Edu and Co. at the Emirates Staidum.