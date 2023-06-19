Arsenal are now 'really pushing' for Declan Rice's signature, despite interest from other Premier League clubs, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It's claimed by Sheth that Rice is most open to a move to Arsenal, having reportedly played his last game for West Ham United.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

Lifting the Europa Conference League in what looks as if it was his final game for the Hammers, Rice will wave goodbye to West Ham after a successful nine years in east London.

Breaking through the club's academy system, Rice would go on to be named captain of the club last season, before eventually amassing a whopping 245 appearances for the club (Transfermarkt).

However, with interest now rife in the England international, it looks as if the London-born star will be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are among the leading candidates to acquire his services, with the Gunners having already lodged a big-money bid for Rice.

It's reported by The Telegraph an offer that totalled £90 million was presented to West Ham by Arsenal, only to be swiftly rejected by the Europa Conference League winners.

Instead, it's claimed West Ham will hold out for a package that eclipses the £100 million mark, as the east Londoners look to maximise the profit for their most prized asset.

Despite the early setback in the race to sign Rice, it's claimed Arsenal will continue to push for his signature in the coming days and weeks.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Rice to Arsenal?

When asked by GIVEMESPORT about the latest in the Rice to Arsenal saga, Sky Sports reporter Sheth indicated he remains the Premier League runners-up's main priority this summer.

On the 24-year-old, Sheth said: "If Rice is making it clear that Arsenal is the only club he wants to join, you can't create that bidding war and then that might work in Arsenal's favour.

"Arsenal have shown that they are ambitious, and they want to be ambitious, and they want to back Mikel Arteta, but they will always have their price for a player. And very rarely do they go above that price, so let's see if Rice proves to be an exception to that rule, because it seems that they really are pushing for him.”

What would Rice add to Arsenal if he joined?

Amid speculation that Arsenal could be about to green-light Thomas Partey's departure, Rice would represent the perfect option for Arteta in the middle of the park.

A ball-dominant midfielder, capable of breaking up opposition attacks, before carrying it forward and even nicking a goal himself, Rice looks tailor-made for Arteta's style of play.

Video: Declan Rice would add a touch of world-class ability to Arsenal's midfield

It's something backed up by his underlying numbers too, with Rice among the top five per cent midfielders in the world for interceptions per 90 minutes, according to FBref.

As such, it's no surprise to see Arsenal so determined to sign the 42-cap England man, given the qualities he'd bring to the Arsenal dressing room.