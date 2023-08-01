Arsenal could be forced into selling Thomas Partey this summer because of one key reason at the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Partey enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Gunners last season, but it's unclear whether he'll be part of Mikel Arteta's squad this time around.

Arsenal transfer news - Thomas Partey

Dubbed the 'Premier League's most important player' midway through the 2022/23 campaign, few could've imagined ahead of the 2023/24 season Arsenal will be open to selling Partey.

It's in part because of the £105 million addition of Declan Rice, who arrived from London rivals West Ham United earlier in the window and looks to have taken Partey's starting position in the squad.

As such, it's believed Partey could be available for transfer this summer, with the north Londoners willing to sanction a sale.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told his Here We Go podcast that should a 'big proposal' arrive in Arsenal's inbox, the Gunners could allow the midfielder to leave the club.

It's unclear exactly how much would be needed to tempt Partey away from Arsenal, but it's likely the Premier League runners-up wouldn't want to lose too much money - if any at all - on the £45 million they paid for him in October 2020.

Even if Partey isn't to be the starting defensive midfielder for Arsenal next season, Romano claims there's still a belief he could be of use as a backup to Rice.

However, Sheth holds a contrasting opinion, with the Sky Sports reporter claiming a sale could be in Arsenal's best interest.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Thomas Partey?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth admitted Partey has played a key role for Arsenal in the past, but questioned whether his time at the Emirates Stadium should be coming towards an end.

Hinting the Gunners should look to cash in this summer, Sheth said: “The issue that Partey has at the moment is he's 30 years old, and he's entered the final two years of his contract.

“So if Arsenal do not extend that deal, you would think that this summer's transfer window would represent the best time to get the most money for someone like Partey.

“Arsenal aren’t in talks with anyone at the moment, but there just seems to be a lot of interest around Partey.”

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

One of the reasons Arsenal may look to keep hold of Partey is because if they sell him, it's likely they'll need to acquire a replacement.

Should they sanction an exit for the Ghana international, Southampton's Romeo Lavia is being tipped as a potential addition, having been relegated with the south coast outfit last season.

It's claimed the Belgian midfielder is available for transfer this summer, but only if Southampton's £50 million asking price is matched by a Premier League side.

Speculation surrounding his next destination is rife, with Liverpool and Chelsea, along with Arsenal, currently, the sides said to be fighting it out for the starlet's signature.