Highlights Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will be concerned about recent developments at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has dropped the England international in favour of fellow Gunners stopper David Raya.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has offered GIVEMESPORT his take on the situation.

Mikel Arteta made several additions to his Gunners squad during the summer transfer window and wasn’t afraid to bolster his goalkeeping department.

Ramsdale initially kept his place in the side despite Raya’s arrival but now finds himself playing second-fiddle to the on-loan Brentford stopper. He now finds himself in a situation where he must take the restricted opportunities he is offered before the winter transfer market opens on 1st January.

Ramsdale now struggling for opportunities at Arsenal

On the face of it, Arsenal’s on-loan signing of Brentford goalkeeper Raya looked to be a sensible piece of business. The Gunners paid an initial £3m to sign the Spaniard for the season, holding a £27m option to buy the stopper at the end of the campaign.

Ramsdale had been Arsenal’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper throughout the last two seasons. Matt Turner deputised for the former Sheffield United stopper before his departure to Nottingham Forest this summer.

The 25-year-old kept his place for Premier League fixtures against Crystal Palace, Fulham and Manchester United but was dropped following September’s international break. Since then, Raya has been Arteta’s go-to option for Premier League and Champions League fixtures, with Ramsdale getting his opportunity in a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory at Brentford last month.

Ramsdale played no part for Gareth Southgate’s England side in recent matches against Australia and Italy. The stopper has admitted that he hopes to regain his place and challenge Jordan Pickford for the number-one shirt heading into Euro 2024 in Germany (via MailOnline):

“Of course, I want to get back into my club team. I want to get into my club team and be able to give the manager a headache rather than just have Jordan [Pickford] as the England number one and me fall by the wayside.”

Therefore, Ramsdale must consider his options when the winter transfer window opens on 1st January if he has failed to regain his place as Arsenal’s undisputed number one. Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn’t feel Arteta has been honest when suggesting Ramsdale and Raya are equals in the battle for a spot in the starting XI.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Sheth believes that Arteta sees Raya as a better fit for the style of play he wants to implement at Arsenal. He also suggests the Spanish head coach will be satisfied with having two genuine first-choice goalkeepers at his disposal. The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think this is purely because Arteta sees Raya as a better fit for what he wants to do with Arsenal. It isn't great news for Ramsdale, but what Arteta does have now are two ‘number one goalkeepers’ who will be fighting it out for the rest of the season. That is what Arteta wants in every single position. I think it’s highlighted more when it's a goalkeeping situation because you rarely see that position change as much as a right winger, left winger, or central midfielder. That's the problem that Ramsdale is going to face just now.”

Arsenal transfer news

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal and Chelsea could be willing to part with £70m to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. However, the same outlet suggests the Bianconeri will demand £87m for the Serbia international’s signature. The Serie A giants are also planning contract talks with Vlahovic, who is enjoying another impressive season in the Italian top flight.

The same two clubs are mentioned when considering the future of Brentford striker Ivan Toney. It remains to be seen whether the one-cap England international will stay at the Gtech Community Shield upon his return to action from suspension in 2024. However, the 27-year-old could prove an exceptional option for the London duo, who both require an out-and-out centre-forward to lead their line.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain (via CaughtOffside) claim that Chelsea lead Arsenal in the race to sign Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande. Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the Ivorian.

The same report claims that the centre-back could cost around €50m (close to £44m) after the 19-year-old established himself as a top performer for the Lisbon giants. Therefore, there is plenty of transfer activity to consider at the Emirates Stadium as we head towards the winter transfer window’s opening in just over two months.

