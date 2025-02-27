Martin Odegaard's poor performance for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest has been put down to Bukayo Saka's absence by journalist Henry Winter - with the former Times writer stating that the Norwegian playmaker loses 10 percent of his game when the England winger isn't available.

The Gunners dropped points for the third time in six games in the Premier League as Liverpool edged closer to the title with their 2-0 win over Newcastle United, and it's seen criticism land their way. Odegaard has found himself in the firing line, and Winter states that he isn't at his best whenever Saka is out of action.

Winter: Odegaard 'Loses 10 Percent' When Bukayo Saka is Absent

The Gunners have seen a natural downturn in creativity without the winger

Odegaard, according to Sofascore, only created one big chance vs Forest, and that consisted of his only key pass inside the 85 minutes that he played. With six cross attempts leading to just one accurate ball in, alongside not having a single shot and losing possession 15 times, the Norwegian struggled against Forest and that proved to be a major reason for their lack of a goal threat in the East Midlands.

Martin Odegaard's Premier League statistics - Arsenal record by season Season Games played Goal contributions 2020/21 14 3 2021/22 36 11 2022/23 37 22 2023/24 35 18 2024/25 19 5

And, speaking to the Back Pages Podcast, journalist Henry Winter berated manager Mikel Arteta for not bringing a striker in over the past few years - as it means Odegaard can't combine with the attackers in the same sense that he does with Saka, losing 10 percent of his 'excellent' game in the process when the Englishman is out. He said:

"[Riccardo] Calafiori, who was brought in as a left-back, was their most attacking and threatening player in the first half. He actually sort of got the ball onto his right foot and hit the post. "I mean, this is ranked negligence by Arsenal. Their fans have been saying - not since this pre-season, but probably a couple of previous pre-seasons as well - that they need a No. 9. "I totally agree with David [Ornstein] alluding to the fact that Saka is not there, and when Bukayo Saka is not there, Martin Odegaard loses about 10 percent of his excellent game."

Arsenal's Lack of Creativity Has All But Killed Title Chances

Liverpool are slowly running away with the league title

Arsenal had scored 32 league goals in just under 17 games when Saka was injured against Crystal Palace before Christmas - but they've only managed 17 in 11 since his time out, and that has seen Odegaard struggle too.

The Norwegian has only registered five goal contributions all season in the Premier League, with just two of those since the start of December - and with no focal point to create chances for alongside him being unable to share the creative burden with Saka, it's no wonder Odegaard has struggled in recent weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal scored 91 goals in 38 Premier League games last season - though they only have 51 in 27 this season.

Arteta has opted for Mikel Merino to lead the line in Kai Havertz's absence, and whist that proved fruitful against lowly Leicester City, Arsenal have now failed to score in two games against West Ham United and Forest.

It's not an ideal scenario for Arteta, but as Winter alluded to, their 'ranked negligence' has created their own problems - and with just an eight-point gap to those in fifth, Champions League football may not be secured just yet if they continue to have a barren spell in front of goal.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-02-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.