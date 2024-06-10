Highlights Arsenal are linked with a move for Bournemouth's Solanke, and he could cost £65m due to his release clause.

Arsenal may turn to Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke in the upcoming summer transfer window as they look to snap up a new striker in a bid to close the gap on Premier League rivals Manchester City, and it could reportedly cost them £65m.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko who has emerged as the club's top target, but the impressive campaign from the Bundesliga talisman has put plenty of clubs across Europe on alert.

Should Mikel Arteta miss out on his favoured option this summer, he and Arsenal could be forced to look elsewhere, with former Liverpool striker Solanke reportedly high up on their list of alternatives following his stunning top-flight campaign – in which Thierry Henry praised the Englishman for his 'brilliant' form.

Arsenal Learn £65m Price Tag For Solanke

Managed best goalscoring return for Bournemouth last season

Initially, Arsenal were hopeful of saving some cash following the development of Kai Havertz in the number nine role throughout the season, but it seems the Gunners have made a U-turn on that approach and are now prepared to dip in the market for a more natural goalscorer.

Solanke has been on fire in the black and red of Bournemouth on the South Coast this season and has netted 19 goals in the English top-flight, the same number as Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Man City star Phil Foden.

How Solanke, Sesko and Havertz's 2023/24 domestic league stats compare Category Solanke Sesko Havertz Games 38 31 37 Goals 19 14 13 Assists 3 2 7 xG 19.6 7.7 12.3 Shots on target (per 90) 2.87 1.47 0.92 Shots on target (%) 33% 53.2% 39.7%

Sesko has also lit up the European stage with his performances in Germany this season. The 21-year-old, who has age on his side over other potential suitors, has scored 18 goals in all competitions this term and has attracted interest from both Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Arteta reaped the rewards of keeping patient with Havertz, who made a slow start to his Arsenal career following his £65m move from Chelsea last summer, but turned out to be an integral part of the side that pushed Man City to the final day of the season as the club's leading striker.

The German, who is not seen as an out-and-out goalscorer like Sesko and certainly Solanke, contributed 14 goals across all competitions in his debut season with the Gunners. That is more goal involvements than his previous three seasons in West London with Chelsea.

Only 'Certain Clubs' Can Activate Solanke Release Clause

Solanke is being tracked by a number of European clubs this summer

The Athletic have reported that Solanke has a £65m release clause, and it is only available to a selected number of clubs. However, the identity of those clubs is currently unknown. With that said, The Express note that this news could be of interest to Arsenal.

Bournemouth will be in no hurry to sell the player they bought from Liverpool in 2019 for £19m, after he signed a new four-year deal last year, which will keep him at the club until 2027.

Solanke's contract also includes a sell-on clause, where if he were to move for his £65m release clause, Liverpool would receive 20% of the fee.

Newcastle are also understood to be monitoring Solanke and have reportedly stepped up their interest in the striker by making initial contact with the player's camp.

Stats via Fbref (as of 10/06/24).