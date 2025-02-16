Arsenal's title race against Liverpool has gotten a whole lot tougher in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta's side have been dealt a number of major injuries, leaving them very light in attack. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz have been forced onto the sideline with setbacks and it's left the Gunners a little toothless up front. During their recent encounter against Leicester City, the Spaniard was forced to start a makeshift front three of Raheem Sterling, Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard.

He also then resorted to bringing Mikel Merino on and, despite his natural position being in the midfield, he was tasked with playing up top too. That gamble paid off, with Merino scoring a brace and leading Arsenal to the win, but there's no denying the side is going to struggle with the lack of firepower at their disposal right now.

Things could be very different right now, though. The club did have a striker on the books in the form of Mika Biereth, but let him go for just £4m. Now, he's thriving for another Champions League club and could be a major help to Arteta at the moment.

Mika Biereth's Arsenal Career

He spent three years with the Gunners

After coming through the ranks at Fulham, Arsenal signed Mika Biereth in 2021 and he joined the club's academy. He was held in high regard and big things were expected of the star., however, and once he returned to the Emirates, he failed to force his way into Arteta's plans.

He excelled in the club's youth team, though. In 26 appearances for Arsenal Under-21s, Biereth scored 12 goals and created five assists for his teammates. That wasn't enough to earn him a shot in the first team, though. Within a year, he was sent out on what would be the beginning of a series of loans.

Biereth Was Sent Out On a Series of Loans

He eventually found a home in Austria

After impressing in Arsenal's youth team, Biereth was handed his first taste of senior football, but it was out on loan at RKC Waalwijk. He failed to set the world alight with the Dutch club, though, and once he returned to the Emirates, he remained out of Arteta's plans. Instead, he was loaned out again the next year.

This time, he went to Motherwell in Scotland and spent the first half of the 2023/24 campaign with them. Biereth's time in Scotland was brief, but very impressive and he recorded 11 goal contributions in 15 appearances for Motherwell. He was recalled in January 2024, but then immediately loaned out to Sturm Graz instead.

GiveMeSport Key Statistic: Mika Biereth has scored 38 goals in 82 senior appearances

His excellent form continued in Austria and, after a solid loan spell, the move to Sturm Graz was made permanent that summer. The club paid just £4m for the star and it quickly proved to be a bargain. The first half of the 2024/25 season saw him explode and he recorded 19 goal contributions for the Austrian side. By the time January rolled around, he was on the radar of several major clubs, but it was Monaco who snapped him up.

Biereth Has Settled Very Quickly in France

He's thriving with Monaco

While he shone in Austria, taking his talents to one of Europe's top five leagues was a different test altogether. So far, though, Biereth is passing it with flying colours. The forward has slotted into Monaco's front line seamlessly and he's already hitting the back of the net at a blistering rate.

In fact, the 22-year-old has scored two hat-tricks in as many weeks since arriving in France. Considering Monaco spent just €13m on his services, Biereth is already looking like an incredible bit of business for the Ligue 1 side and it's hard to imagine Arteta won't be looking at what he's doing and thinking about how much he could add to Arsenal's front line right now.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 16/02/2025