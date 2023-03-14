Arsenal could look to offload Kieran Tierney in the summer transfer window, journalist Kaya Kaynak has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Tierney has slipped down the pecking order behind new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko this season and the ex-Celtic man could be shipped out in the summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Kieran Tierney

According to the Football Insider, Arsenal are likely to listen to offers for Tierney at the end of the season, with a move away from north London expected for the Scottish international.

The report claims Newcastle United are one side eyeing up a move for the defender, who are said to be in the market for a new left-back.

It's over three years since Arsenal splashed a reported £25 million on Tierney, who joined the Gunners from Celtic on Deadline Day in 2019.

However, it's rumoured his time in the red and white of Arsenal could be coming towards an end.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMSPORT that Tierney will be craving regular first-team football, having spent the majority of the campaign on the bench.

O'Rourke hinted a move to Tyneside could be beneficial for the defender, claiming "Tierney would definitely offer something going forward for Newcastle."

Now, with the summer window fast approaching, more claims Tierney could leave Arsenal have since emerged.

What has Kaya Kaynak said about Tierney's Arsenal departure?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Kaynak claimed it wouldn't be a surprise if Tierney was to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

On the 25-year-old, Kaynak said: "Mikel Arteta was asked about it in a recent press conference and he said he's not thinking about that, which was sort of the kind of not answer that seems to suggest that maybe there's something brewing in the background there.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we saw Kieran Tierney leave.”

What would Tierney offer a new club if he left Arsenal?

It's fair to say injuries have hampered Tierney's Arsenal career, and without the regular fitness setbacks, he may have enjoyed a more regular role in the Gunners' starting-11.

Since joining Arsenal in 2019, the Manx-born fullback has missed over 45 matches through injury - a number greater than an entire Premier League campaign.

Instead, Tierney, who pockets a reported £110,000 per week, may look to rebuild his career away from the Emirates Stadium.

The good news for any potential suitors is Tierney still has the potential to carve himself out as one of the league's strongest left-backs, despite his struggles this season.

According to FBref, Tierney ranks inside the top 10 per cent of fullbacks for progressive carries and passes per 90 minutes, indicating distinct attacking qualities.