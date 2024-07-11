Highlights Arsenal eye Southampton's 16-year-old talent Rodriguez as their future talisman.

Benfica are also keen on the young star, but Arsenal may have the upper hand.

Gunners also eye Crystal Palace's Guehi to strengthen back line.

Arsenal are interested in signing Southampton starlet Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez, according to reports, as Mikel Arteta and his entourage attempt to bolster their attacking ranks, all while falling in line with the north London-based club’s typical transfer policy.

Over the years, especially since Arteta’s arrival in December 2019, the Gunners have been looking to sign the youngest and brightest talent that the market has to offer and Rodriguez, just 16 years of age, falls into that category.

In terms of centre forwards, the situation looks bleak for Arsenal. Neither Eddie Nketiah nor Gabriel Jesus have been able to provide a reliable source of goals for the club and the former, now, looks as if he could be leaving this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal scored the second-most goals in the 2023/24 Premier League season (91). Only Manchester City (96) notched more.

Arsenal Eye Move for Gomes Rodriguez

Benfica also interested in the youngster

Of course, should Rodriguez, who has previously been described as 'extraordinary', become Emirates-bound in the coming weeks, Arteta will not throw the youngster in the deep end and make him their leading striker - but he would be signed with the future in mind.

According to Portuguese publication Glorioso 1904, via SportWitness, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Rodriguez’s current situation on the back of an impressive campaign, while Benfica are also considered a big suitor for the teenager. The report does also suggest that the Lisbon-based outfit are keen to open talks with Saints over a potential summer deal but nothing is advanced yet.

Earlier in July, Rodriguez exercised his right to speak to other clubs, per the Southern Daily Echo, which may mean that the five-cap, five-goal England Under-16 international is actively looking to take the leap and move to a club of a bigger stature.

Despite his tender age, the centre forward has been a staple part of Southampton’s Under-18 set-up, while he has also made a couple of appearances for the south coast side’s Under-21 squad in the Premier League 2.

In terms of concrete interest, Benfica have been earmarked as his biggest admirers. What could give Arsenal the upper hand, however, is that players under the age of 18 are unable to join Portuguese clubs from England.

Should the striker sensation leave St Mary’s Stadium this summer, the Gunners could be in pole position to snare his signature given that the Southampton academy graduate would be able to move straight away.

Arsenal on ‘High Alert’ for Marc Guehi Move

Manchester United also in the race for his signature

While adding another body to their centre forward ranks is wise thanks to the aforementioned issues, the club are also looking to bolster the options in the heart of their back line, with the likes of Bologna ace Riccardo Calafiori and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace earmarked.

In terms of the latter, reports have suggested that Arteta and Co are now on ‘high alert’ over a potential move this summer. A formidable figure in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, the Palace gem could be the next name leaving Selhurst Park after Michael Olise’s move to Bayern Munich.

Guehi, Saliba, Gabriel - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Guehi Saliba Gabriel Minutes 2,023 3,420 3,044 Goals/Assists 0/1 2/1 4/0 Pass success rate (%) 87.2 92.6 89.1 Aerials won per game 1.2 1.9 2.2 Tackles per game 1.1 1.1 1.3 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.8 0.9 Overall rating 6.55 6.85 6.99

With just two years on his current contract, Oliver Glasner may choose to cash in on his skipper, who is also attracting interest from Manchester United. A 15-cap England international, the 23-year-old would bring experience aplenty to the north Londoners.

All statistics per WhoScored