Arsenal have made an unbeaten start to the season in all competitions, and Southampton are next up for Mikel Arteta's men. The Saints travel to the Emirates on Saturday (October 5), knowing they have a daunting task ahead of them given the Gunners' form. The hosts are on a run of three wins on the bounce, including a comfortable 2-0 win over PSG in the UEFA Champions League (October 1). They are expected to make it four wins on the trot against Russell Martin's side, who sit 19th in the Premier League and are without a win since returning to the top flight.

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka were on target in the win against the Parisians as the north Londoners got their first victory of their European campaign under their belt. They were run close by Leicester City in the league last weekend but came out on top with a 4-2 win thanks to Wilfred Ndidi's own goal and Havertz's strike right at the death.

Southampton have struggled on their return to the Premier League, losing five of six games, and they suffered a 3-1 defeat against their south coast rival, Bournemouth, on Monday night. It's proving to be a completely different ball game for Martin's men among the elite of English football, and it doesn't get any easier coming up against the third-placed Gunners.

Arsenal vs Southampton Odds

The Gunners to ease to victory

The bookies heavily back Arsenal to get their fourth win in a row against Southampton this weekend with odds of 1/7. The likelihood of the Saints getting their first win of the season is extremely low, and they are priced at 18/1. However, a draw has occurred in the previous two fixtures these two sides have played and another draw is at 15/2.

The Gunners have been rampant as of late and look likely to be challenging for the Premier League title for the third season in a row. Arteta's troops performed admirably to come away with a 2-2 draw against reigning champions Man City a fortnight ago, playing the second half with ten men after Leandro Trossard's sending-off. Saka, Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli are linking up well in the attack. At the same time, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have been excellent at the back, and David Raya has made a sensational start to the campaign. They should have no problem against a timid Saints side if they're at their best on Saturday.

Southampton are learning just how difficult the step up to the top tier of English football is. They have been disappointing in front of goal, with just three to their name. Their only point of the campaign thus far came against fellow newcomers Ipswich Town in a 1-1 draw at St Mary's. It's a massive ask for the Hampshire outfit to go to the Emirates and get something from the game.

Arsenal vs Southampton Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Arsenal Win 1/7 1.14 -700 Draw 15/2 8.50 +750 Southampton Win 18/1 19.00 +1800

Arsenal vs Southampton Scoreline

The Gunners to flourish and keep a clean sheet

Arsenal are favoured to win against Southampton and keep a clean sheet, with the bookies tipping a 2-0 home win at 6/1. Other winning scorelines for the Gunners are heavily backed and the Saints aren't expected to get anything from the game. A 4-0 Arsenal victory is priced at 17/2, which is good value and might be an enticing bet given the two sides' contrasting form.

Arsenal vs Southampton Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 11/10 2.10 +110 Both Teams no Score 4/6 1.67 -150

Arteta's side are the joint-third highest scorers in the Premier League with 12 goals, and they managed four last time out against Leicester. They have conceded just five goals, keeping three clean sheets along the way. Raya's start to the season and Saliba and Gabriel's formidable partnership in defence have been vital for the north Londoners. Saka, Havertz and Trossard will be relishing facing a Saints side who have yet to keep a clean sheet this season, and they'll be up against their former teammate Aaron Ramsdale, who moved to the South Coast in the summer.

Southampton have been as woeful in attack as they have defensively, offering little consistent threat. There is no sign of where the goals will come from to help them in their likely relegation battle. Martin's men sit on a -9 goal difference, with only Wolves worse off in that department. Tyler Dibling has been one of the few positives at St Mary's, and he could be one to watch against the Gunners, given interest from Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, is intensifying.

Arsenal vs Southampton - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Arsenal Win 1-0 9/1 10.00 +900 Arsenal Win 2-0 6/1 7.00 +600 Arsenal Win 2-1 9/1 10.00 +900 Arsenal Win 3-0 13/2 7.50 +650 Arsenal Win 4-0 17/2 9.50 +850

The Saints have fared well in recent clashes with the Gunners, holding them to two draws in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign that arguably played its part in costing Arteta's side the title that season. Their last victory away to the north London giants in the top flight came way back in November 1994, which is telling of the mountain they have to climb if they are to pull off a shock this Saturday.

Arsenal vs Southampton Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/66 1.02 -6600 Under 0.5 14/1 15.00 +1400 Over 1.5 1/9 1.11 -900 Under 1.5 5/1 6.00 +500 Over 2.5 4/11 1.36 -275 Under 2.5 2/1 3.00 +200 Over 3.5 10/11 1.91 -110 Under 3.5 4/5 1.80 -125 Over 4.5 2/1 3.00 +200 Under 4.5 4/11 1.36 -275 Over 5.5 4/1 5.00 +400 Under 5.5 1/7 1.14 -700

Related Major Behind the Scenes Southampton Update Emerges on Russell Martin Future Southampton have had a horror start to the Premier League season and their owner is reportedly concerned about the situation

Arsenal vs Southampton Goalscorers

Havertz favored to open scoring

Arsenal are heavily backed to open the scoring, and Havertz is the most likely to net first with odds of 7/2, while Saka is second at 4/1. The Saints' underdog tag heading into this game explains why they aren't tipped to get on the scoresheet first, but four of their attackers, including Adam Armstrong, are at 12/1 to spring a surprise. Trossard to score anytime could be a solid bet to place and is priced at 13/10; the Belgian attacker has bagged two goals in eight games.

The Gunners forwards are flourishing, and they could have a fruitful afternoon at the Emirates this weekend against a poor Saints defence. Martinelli, Trossard and Havertz were all on target in the win over Leicester, while Saka netted a free-kick midweek in a 2-0 victory over PSG in the Champions League. The England international has a record of two goals and three assists in eight games against Saturday's opponents.

Arsenal Goalscorer Odds vs Southampton Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Kai Havertz 7/2 4.50 +350 10/11 1.91 -110 Bukayo Saka 4/1 5.00 +400 EVS 2.00 +100 Gabriel Jesus 9/2 5.50 +450 13/10 2.30 +130 Leandro Trossard 5/1 6.00 +500 13/10 2.30 +130 Raheem Sterling 5/1 6.00 +500 11/8 2.37 +138

Southampton's lack of goals has been one of Martin's side's biggest setbacks this season, with none of those listed in the top five of the betting market to score first or anytime having netted this season. Adam Armstrong will be eager to kickstart his campaign amid a five-game goal drought, and he's priced at 24/5 alongside Cameron Archer to find the net at some stage.

Southampton Goalscorer Odds vs Arsenal Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Adam Armstrong 12/1 13.00 +1200 24/5 5.80 +480 Cameron Archer 12/1 13.00 +1200 24/5 5.80 +480 Paul Onuachu 12/1 13.00 +1200 5/1 6.00 +500 Ben Brereton DIaz 12/1 13.00 +1200 9/2 5.50 +450 Samuel Amo-Ameyaw 14/1 15.00 +1400 11/2 6.50 +550

Related Is Kai Havertz the world-class player Arsenal need? Kai Havertz is the top scorer for Arsenal across all competitions this season. Havertz also boasts some of the best attacking statistics among all Premier League forwards, with only Erling Haaland, Nicolas Jackson, Mohamed Salah, and Cole Palmer having a better expected goals ratio after six rounds of games. What are your thoughts on the striker?

Arsenal vs Southampton Prediction and Best Bets

Havertz and Trossard to bag in Gunners romp

Arteta's troops should be way too strong for the Saints, and his attackers will want to add to their tallies against one of the Premier League's worst defensive teams. A win seems certain, and it's just about whether it turns into a drubbing at the Emirates. They will be without captain Martin Odegaard, who is still sidelined with an ankle injury. Still, Mikel Merino has debuted during the Norweigan's absence, adding to a midfield that has impressed this season. Havertz and Saka are hitting top form at just the right time, and that doesn't bode well for Martin's men.

Southampton's eagerness to get their first win on the board does make them slightly dangerous as they stare at the possibility of a relegation battle. They were second-best throughout their loss to Bournemouth at the Vitality, and the Gunners are a much stronger side than the Cherries. A second clean sheet for Raya following the win against PSG looks likely to help further cement the hosts' place in the title race.

Arsenal to win (1/7)

Kai Havertz to score first (7/2)

Leandro Trossard to score anytime (13/10)

3-0 Home Win (13/2)

Over 2.5 Goals (4/11)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.