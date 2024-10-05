Arsenal will look to continue their fine form in the Premier League as they take on relegation-battling Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Gunners have claimed some big results in recent weeks and come into this game after a dominant 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, while the Saints are still winless in the top-flight after getting brushed aside by Bournemouth on Monday night.

Mikel Arteta's side have coped well with the absence of influential captain Martin Odegaard in recent weeks and continued their unbeaten run in the top-flight with a 4-2 win over Leicester last weekend, before a win over the reigning Ligue 1 champions thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka. Russell Martin on the other hand has found himself under huge pressure after a horrendous start to life in the top-flight, which saw them turn in a horror performance at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal Team News

Ben White remains doubtful

Arsenal have had a rough time with injuries so far this season with captain Odegaard suffering a knee injury and a host of other stars picking up knocks along the way. Most recently the team have been without first-choice right-back Ben White with a knee injury, and he remains a doubt for this game.

Riccardo Calafiori started in the midweek win over PSG despite suffering an injury last weekend, while summer signing Mikel Merino made his first appearance for the team as a substitute after recovering from a shoulder injury picked up in his first training session.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Martin Odegaard Ankle/Foot 19/10/2024 Oleksandr Zinchenko Calf/Shin/Heel 19/10/2024 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 19/10/2024 Ben White Knee 05/10/2024 Kieran Tierney Thigh No return date Jurrien Timber Other 05/10/2024

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney remain unavailable also for this game, while there will be a late check on Jurrien Timber as the Gunners look to earn another win before they head into the international break.

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Arteta confirmed the health status of his squad ahead of the clash.

"We had to modify training for a lot of players. It was the same today. There will be a decision to make this afternoon yes or no. They [Timber and White] are close and Tomiyasu is too. [Zinchenko] probably after the international break. Martin [Odegaard] is very difficult. I expected still with the boot and a lot of things but he’s working so hard and he’s pushing.​​​​​​"​​​​​​

Arsenal Predicted XI

Trossard keeps his place

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Sterling; Trossard

Predicted Arsenal Substitutes: Neto (GK), Lewis-Skelly (DEF), Kiwior (DEF), White (DEF), Jorginho (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Merino (MID), Martinelli (FWD), Jesus (FWD).

After some excellent performances in recent weeks, Arteta seems unlikely to make big changes to his starting lineup for a home game against a team battling relegation. With White likely to miss out the back four should remain unchanged, but this could be the perfect opportunity for Raheem Sterling to be handed his first Premier League start of the season in place of Gabriel Martinelli on the left-wing.

Related Arsenal Eyeing 'Exceptional' Star to Replace Surplus to Requirements Ace Arsenal may have to move one of their defenders on in Jakub Kiwior - which could open a move for Miguel Gutierrez

Southampton Team News

Jack Stephens suspended

Russell Martin will be hoping that he can find a way to fire his players up and get some points on the board before the international break, with the Saints having claimed just one draw from their opening six games so far.

They remain without goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu until the new year at least, while Kamaldeen Sulemana is still missing with an ankle injury. Will Smallbone is also injured and not expected to return until after the international break, while captain Jack Stephens begins a two-game suspension for his outburst at the officials after he was sent off against Manchester United last month.

Southampton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Gavin Bazunu Achilles February 2025 Kamaldeen Sulemana Ankle November 2024 Will Smallbone Thigh October 2024 Jack Stephens Suspended November 2024

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Martin has shared an update on the availability of his squad heading into this clash.

"Will Smallbone is not quite back fit yet, Kamaldeen the same. Hopefully after the International break we’ll have Will back, and hopefully Kamaldeen too. Other than that it’s pretty much as is. "Paul [Onuachu] was back on the bench and he deserves that for the way he's trained, the hunger he's trained with. I think that shows that if you're out [of the squad] you're not out for long.

Southampton Predicted XI

Ross Stewart to start

Predicted Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Downes, Ugochukwu; Dibling, Fernandes, Lallana; Stewart.

Predicted Southampton Substitutes: McCarthy (GK), Taylor (DEF), Fraser (MID), Cornet (MID), Aribo (MID), Archer (FWD), Brereton-Diaz (FWD), Armstrong (FWD), Onuachu (FWD).

After defeat last time out and a poor first-half performance, Martin is likely to recall experienced players like Adam Lallana and Kyle Walker-Peters to his starting lineup for the game. Youngster Tyler Dibling should be shifted back out to his preferred winger position too, which will allow for Ross Stewart to start as the number nine after making a positive impact off the bench against Bournemouth last time out.