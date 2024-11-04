Per reports, Arsenal sporting director Edu is set to leave the Gunners in what will come as a big blow to manager Mikel Arteta.

The former midfielder – who played 217 times for the club and was part of the Invincibles – joined as technical director in 2017 and later earned a promotion to his current role. Alongside Arteta, he has helped transform the team from long-term underperformers into genuine Premier League title contenders.

He has also helped the club land big-money signings in recent seasons. Most notably playing a role in the successful acquisitions of club captain Martin Odegaard and £100m midfielder Declan Rice.

Edu To Leave Arsenal

Was His Own Decision

Per the Daily Mail, Edu has taken the personal decision to leave – as opposed to being forced out. Talks have been ongoing with the club's hierarchy but the exact reasons for his exit are currently unclear. More details are expected to emerge in the next 24 hours.

The report also claims a source has said it is 'too simplistic' to suggest there has been a power struggle. That said, it is added that there may be an ongoing reshuffle in responsibilities among the Arsenal hierarchy in key positions.

The Brazilian's exit will be a big blow for manager Arteta, who has been backed by his sporting director over some big decisions during his tenure. Notably, supporting the offloading of high-profile stars such as Pierre Emerick Aubamayang and Mesut Ozil.

Widely regarded as one of the best sporting directors in the world, Edu is a relatively popular figure among the Gunners' fanbase having helped the club return to Champions League football and fight for Premier League titles in recent campaigns.

He is not the only high-ranking executive to leave the club of late with former CEO Vinai Venkatesham departing in the summer of 2024 after 14 years with the club (spent in different roles).

Amid a run of three league games without a run, following the latest defeat away at Newcastle United, this caps off a difficult spell for the north London outfit.