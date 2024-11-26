Arsenal will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to face the Portuguese champions Sporting CP at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

The Gunners returned to winning ways at the weekend with a dominant victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, while Sporting claimed a huge 6-0 win in their Taca de Portugal clash with Amarante in their first game since losing manager Ruben Amorim to Manchester United during the international break.

Both sides have had to deal with injury problems in recent weeks and would like a win to improve their standing in the League Phase, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to lineup.

Sporting CP Team News

Pedro Goncalves ruled out

After losing their manager mid-season, Sporting responded in perfect fashion with a dominant cup win under new manager Joao Pereira on Friday night, and come into this game with just two players unavailable.

Defender Nuno Santos is a long-term absentee with a knee problem, while influential captain Pedro 'Pote' Goncalves - who scored from the halfway line when these sides met in the Europa League a few years ago - is out with a muscle injury for another few weeks.

Sporting CP Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Nuno Santos Knee 01/06/2025 Pedro Goncalves Muscle 24/12/2024 Zeno Debast Knock 26/11/2024 Eduardo Quaresma Knock 26/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Pereira shared an update on his squad.

"There are two players [Debast and Quaresma] who suffered minor knocks and will be in doubt until the game. If they are not ready, there are other players who can respond"

Sporting CP Predicted XI

Gyokeres leads the line

Sporting CP Predicted XI: Israel; Debast, Diomande, Inacio; Quenda, Hjumland, Morita, Araujo; Edwards, Gyokeres, Trincao.

Sporting CP Predicted Substitutes: Kovacevic (GK), Pinto (GK), St. Juste (DEF), Quaresma (DEF), Reis (DEF), Fresneda (DEF), Esgaio (DEF), Braganca (MID), Simoes (MID), Arreiol (MID), Catamo (FWD), Harder (FWD).

Despite the fact a new man is in charge, Pereira won't be changing much having been the assistant to Amorim and the team is likely to mirror the one that beat Man City last time out. Influential defender Goncalo Inacio is fit again and should return to the back line, while former Tottenham starlet Marcus Edwards should replace Pote in attack after his brace in the cup game against Amarante.

Arsenal Team News

Two ruled out through injury

Manager Mikel Arteta was able to welcome back several first-team players from injury during the win over Forest at the weekend, and his squad remains strong for this clash with only Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu being absent from training from the usual first-team group.

Both players are sidelined for several weeks with knee injuries, while Kieran Tierney remains unavailable with a hamstring problem but he hasn't made a match-day squad this season since returning from his loan spell with Real Sociedad last season.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ben White Knee 01/01/2025 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 26/12/2024 Kieran Tierney Hamstring 26/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta shared an update on the squad.

"Everyone who is in the squad is fully fit to start the game. We have Kieran Tierney with us after a long injury. It’s great news that he is back, he’s been training with us and he is available to participate."

Arsenal Predicted XI

Declan Rice to return

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Setford (GK), Neto (GK), Zinchenko (DEF), Kiwior (DEF), Lewis-Skelly (DEF), Jorginho (MID), Merino (MID), Butler-Oyedeji (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Trossard (FWD), Sterling (FWD), Jesus (FWD).

After changing the team around against Forest, Arteta is likely to return to a more familiar lineup for this game with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey coming back into the fold. Zinchenko, Sterling and Jesus, who earn a combined £575,000-per-week at the Emirates, are likely to be on the bench once more.