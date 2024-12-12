Arsenal are still searching for their first Premier League crown since lifting the title in the 2003/04 season under the capable stewardship of Arsene Wenger. Unai Emery was the first chief to replace the Frenchman in May 2018 but ultimately failed to pull up trees after 78 games in charge.

Winger-turned-boss Freddie Ljungberg endured a tumultuous stint spanning six outings (one win, three draws and two losses) and then came along Mikel Arteta, who has been in charge ever since, having been positioned in the dugout on north of 250 occasions.

Constantly bashed for his lack of silverware in north London, the transformative effect that Arteta has had on Arsenal since his arrival is something that the fans will never forget – but what about the squad at his disposal?

From the likes of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba to Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and the like, all senior players have been placed into one of six following categories – Must Keep; Useful to Have in the Squad; Talented Youngster; The Jury is Still Out; Listen to Offers and Get Rid.

Ranking factors

Players have been ranked based on the following factors:

General quality and what they bring to the current outfit.

Longevity and future potential.

Are they good value for money based on current performances?

Must Keep

Saka, Odegaard and Saliba among Arteta's go-to men