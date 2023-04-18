Arsenal players have been slammed for their treatment of a mascot before their 2-2 draw against West Ham.

On Sunday afternoon, before Arsenal's fixture at the London Stadium, the club tweeted a video of the star signing a shirt for a female mascot.

The official Twitter channel wrote: "Making memories with our mascot."

However, if they thought they would get plenty of retweets and wholesome replies, they were very much mistaken.

That's because the video has since gone viral for Arsenal's treatment of the mascot.

While the little girl will no doubt be delighted with the video that she will treasure for the rest of her life - not to mention a signed shirt by the entire Arsenal side - she didn't get any acknowledgment whatsoever from the players.

The squad - as well as Mikel Arteta - have been questioned for their lack of personal touch towards the mascot as they make their way into the dressing room.

No player says 'hello' - or even looks - at the mascot despite her looking up at them with a smile each time.

Most of the players have earphones in and don't even acknowledge her.

The negative reaction on social media has spread like wildfire.

VIDEO: Arsenal players slammed for their treatment of young mascot

At the time of writing, the video is still yet to be deleted by Arsenal - although here is an alternative video for when they eventually realise their terrible mistake.

Perhaps one defence of the Arsenal players is that they were too focused on their huge upcoming clash against West Ham.

However, the Gunners' title ambitions took a huge blow in east London as they threw away another 2-0 lead to draw 2-2.

The away side had taken a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

However, Said Benrahma pulled a goal back before half time from the penalty spot.

Then, 10 minutes into the second half, Jarrod Bowen made it 2-2.

Arsenal couldn't recover and dropped another two points.

The result, following Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Leicester on Saturday, leave the north London side four points clear having played a game more.

While the title remains in their hands, it all points to the clash between the two sides at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 26 April that will have a big say on who wins the Premier League this season.