Arsenal fans' “hatred and antipathy” towards their owner, Stan Kroenke, could diminish if the club were to secure the Premier League title at the Emirates Stadium this season, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently sit top of the league table with just 11 games of the campaign remaining.

Arsenal news – Stan Kroenke

Back in 2011, real-estate billionaire Kroenke increased his stake in Arsenal and purchased full ownership of the club for a price around the £731m mark.

It’s safe to say it hasn’t been the Gunners’ most successful period in the following 12 years, with the club not having so much as challenged for a Premier League title, whilst Champions League football hasn’t been played at the Emirates since 2017.

However, this season has seen huge progression on the pitch, with Arteta’s side acting as genuine competitors with Manchester City for the league title, whilst the return of Europe’s premier competition to the red half of north London next season seems inevitable.

And Brown thinks that a lot of the frustration from the Arsenal faithful towards the Kroenke’s would soften should the club secure their first league title since 2004 this term.

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Kroenke?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I do think if Arsenal were to win the title, a lot of the hatred and antipathy towards the Kroenke’s might diminish quite a lot.

“The argument has always been that the Kroenke’s weren't interested in winning, that they don't really put their money where their mouth is and that they've taken money out of the club that they didn't need to.

“Of course, that all came to a head with the Super League idea, when fans are protesting and absolutely furious with them.

“But you would have to give some credit to the ownership if Arsenal were to win the title.”

What next for Arsenal?

Arteta will be hoping that the numerous plaudits regarding his side’s performance this season will not result in a late-season drop-off, with the club still having a job to do to secure the title.

The Gunners have a chance to secure three points before the international break next weekend, when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium.

With the final stretch of the campaign now upon us, Arteta will be hoping that his side can accumulate enough points from the final 33 on offer in order to celebrate what looked an unlikely triumph during pre-season.

And Kroenke may feel that he now has an opportunity to get the fan base in his favour, should the Gunners win their 14th top-flight title this season.