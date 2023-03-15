Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is an "amazing option" to have, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Brazilian is fit again after picking up an injury at the World Cup, and Jones has described his return as a "massive moment" in the Gunners' season.

Arsenal news — Gabriel Jesus

Jesus made his first appearance since November in Arsenal's 3-0 win against Fulham last Sunday.

Club legend Paul Merson has now suggested that Mikel Arteta could have a bit of a selection headache following the 25-year-old's return.

"Gabriel Jesus coming back is a bit of a problem for Arsenal because the lad will want to play," he said in his recent Sky Sports column.

"He didn't sign to be a bit-part player like he was at Man City. It will cause problems in time but at the moment it's like another signing."

What has Dean Jones said about Gabriel Jesus and Arsenal?

Jones is looking at Jesus' return in a more positive light and says it's huge for Arsenal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's a massive moment to have Jesus coming back right now, an amazing option to have back in the mix. I mean, [Leandro] Trossard's done brilliantly, [Eddie] Nketiah did well when he first came into the team, and so Arsenal have managed to get through without him pretty well."

Will Gabriel Jesus win back his place in Arsenal's side?

Arteta has already warned Jesus that he won't simply walk straight back into Arsenal's starting XI.

"He has to earn his place like in any other team," the Spaniard recently told ESPN and other outlets. "We have alternatives who can play in different positions and we have different goals as well to fill in relation to the chemistry of the players and what we ask them to do. It's a great problem to have, believe me."

Still, it's hard to imagine Jesus, who Arsenal paid £45m for last summer, as reported by BBC Sport, not eventually returning to the side. He's got so much quality, showing that the day he stepped foot in England.

As per Transfermarkt, the Brazil international has scored over 60 goals and provided more than 30 assists in the Premier League.

Ultimately, it'd be a bit of a surprise to say the least if Jesus ended up becoming a bench player at the Emirates. With Arsenal having done so well in his absence, though, you can't blame Arteta for not wanting to make any changes in the short term.