Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is attracting interest from the Premier League and abroad, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old impressed while out on loan at Reims last season and Sheth thinks he could now leave the Emirates.

Arsenal transfer news — Folarin Balogun

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Juventus could sign Balogun as a replacement for Dušan Vlahović, who is of interest to Chelsea.

Regarding how much he could be sold for, La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed at the end of May that Arsenal wanted €40m (£34m) for the striker.

It comes after his excellent season in Ligue 1 with Reims. In 37 appearances, he scored 21 goals, as per Transfermarkt.

It will now be interesting to see if the Gunners can actually get over £30m for a young player who may not be in Mikel Arteta's plans.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Folarin Balogun and Arsenal?

Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT that there is interest in Balogun from clubs inside and outside of England.

On the USA international, the Sky Sports reporter said: "I think he's got two years left on his contract. If Arsenal do want to keep them, we've not heard of any noises of a new contract, so that one could move.

"I think his representatives do have interest in the player from the Premier League and from clubs abroad, including RB Leipzig as well, so keep an eye on that one."

Should Folarin Balogun leave Arsenal this summer?

If he wants to be a guaranteed starter, then yes. Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and now there is talk about Kai Havertz being close to joining the club.

According to The Athletic, the north London outfit have agreed a £65m fee with Chelsea for the player.

While there has been nothing to suggest that Arteta wants to bring Havertz to the Emirates to lead the line, the striker position is obviously one he is capable of fulfilling. If Balogun has ambitions of playing in the Premier League at Arsenal next season, that does not bode well for him.

Another loan move, then, could be in the forward's best interest. But it is an idea he seems to be against and with his stock extremely high right now and his contract running down, Arsenal may prefer a sale.

It is probably Balogun's dream to make it at a club like Arsenal but, considering all of the above, he should not take leaving Arteta's side for good off the table.