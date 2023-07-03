Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is attracting a lot of interest right now, Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, while clubs from Saudi Arabia and Juventus are thought to be looking at the 30-year-old, Sheth says the Gunners will not sell him or Granit Xhaka until they sign Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Arsenal transfer news — Thomas Partey

According to 90min, Arsenal have given Partey permission to explore a transfer to the Saudi Pro League amid interest from the division.

Elsewhere, a report from the Evening Standard claims that Juventus are also keen on the £45m Ghanaian.

While Partey and Xhaka could be leaving the Emirates this summer, Rice should be arriving.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT last week that the England international to Arsenal was a "done deal".

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Thomas Partey and Arsenal?

Sheth is expecting movement with Partey and Xhaka once Rice's switch to Arsenal is finalised.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "There's lots of interest in Thomas Partey in Saudi Arabia. Juventus, I think, are showing an interest as well, but Arsenal are in that position where they won't sanction those two deals unless there's a degree of certainty about incomings.

"Now, if they can get the Declan Rice one over the line, they'll be more open to getting deals done for Xhaka and Partey more quickly."

Should Arsenal sell Thomas Partey this summer?

With Rice coming in, they can afford to. The likelihood is that the 24-year-old will take the Arsenal man's place in Mikel Arteta's midfield.

He should fit in there comfortably, with Rice posting some of the best defensive numbers in the Premier League last season.

For example, as per FBref, the Three Lions star made 63 interceptions, more than any other player. He also made 79 tackles, putting him in the top 10 footballers for that area in the English top flight.

Arsenal may need some cover for Rice, though, but you suspect that a player of Partey's profile does not want to stick around and be on the bench. Therefore, selling the Ghana international and perhaps bringing in a younger midfielder who is happy to be a back-up option is the way for the Gunners to go.

Ultimately, with Rice being one of the best footballers in his position in the Premier League and six years Partey's junior, it is easy to see why Arsenal are moving in this direction.