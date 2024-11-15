Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard produced an uninspiring performance during Belgium's narrow Nations League defeat to Italy, described by Belgian national media as 'insufficient'.

Sandro Tonali scored the game's only goal, tapping home from close range after a nicely worked move involving Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Despite some late pressure from Domenico Tedesco's side, involving a well struck volley from Trossard being expertly kept out by Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Wout Faes clipping the post with a header, it wasn't enough for the Red Devils.

The result means Italy progress into the Nations League quarter-finals, while Belgium remain at risk of being relegated to the competition's second division. Struggling to influence proceedings in the final third, Trossard delivered a meek display, not providing the creative spark his team needed in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne.

Trossard Slammed for 'Insufficient' Perfomance

He certainly wasn't at his best

Completing a switch to Arsenal from Brighton in January 2023 for £27 million, Trossard has proved to be an excellent acquisition for the North Londoners over the last 18 months. Netting 17 goals in all competitions last season, the 29-year-old has struggled in recent weeks for the Gunners, deployed alongside Kai Havertz in a front two due to Martin Odegaard's injury absence.

Calls for him to lose his place for Arsenal's trip to Chelsea last weekend came to fruition, as the versatile forward was dropped. Missing a last minute sitter against the Blues after coming on as a substitute, the Belgian certainly hasn't been in a positive run of form, and he appeared to let that bleed into his showing against Italy last night in Brussels.

Deployed as a number ten, in behind front two Romelu Lukaku and Lois Openda, the burden was on Trossard to provide creativity to Tedesco's side. While creating three chances throughout the 90 minutes, he completed just one successful dribble, took three hopeful shots from outside the box and ultimately didn't make a telling contribution to change the outcome of the game.

Lambasted by Belgian outlet Walfoot, Trossard was awarded with a 3.5 out of ten for his efforts:

"If the match had stopped after 45 minutes, Leandro Trossard would have royally obtained 1/10 for the attendance rating. Fortunately, his second half, with several inspired strikes and a bit of dynamism, saved the whole thing. This remains largely insufficient for the team's only creative midfielder. "

Trossard's Statistics vs Italy Minutes Played 90 Touches 79 Shots 3 Accurate Passes 44/54 (81%) Successful Dribbles 1/3 (33%) Key Passes 3 Dispossessed 3

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 15/11/2024