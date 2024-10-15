Arsenal defender William Saliba was criticised for a ‘catastrophic’ performance in France’s 2-1 win over Belgium in the Nations League on Monday night.

The Gunners’ centre-back had an evening to forget in France’s final test of the October international break and endured a nightmare first half, giving away a penalty in the 20th minute when he slipped and clattered into Lois Openda.

Luckily, Youri Tielemans stepped up to take the spot kick and blazed his attempt over the bar. Minutes later, Saliba lost the ball in his own half, sparking another chance for Belgium, but Manchester City forward Jeremy Doku’s shot went wide of the goal.

After France went in front via a penalty from Randal Kolo Muani in the 35th minute, Belgium levelled things just before half-time as Saliba gave the ball away once more in a dangerous area, leading to Openda’s equaliser.

Get French Football News journalist Bastien Cheval branded Saliba’s first-half performance as ‘catastrophic’ and remarked that the Arsenal star still looked ‘shaky’ in the second half, where Muani netted his second to seal a third win for France in Nations League Group A2.

Saliba Slammed After Belgium Display

‘A catastrophic first half’

Cheval, writing for GFFN, gave Saliba a 3/10 for his performance against Belgium:

“A catastrophic first half from the Arsenal centre-back. Penalized for taking out Openda in his penalty box, he didn’t learn from his mistakes in playing the Leipzig centre-forward onside for his equalizing goal. Still shaky in the second half.”

A subject of transfer talk lately, Saliba has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks, with reports claiming the Spanish giants have sent scouts to watch him in action for Arsenal following his impressive start to the campaign under Mikel Arteta.

Los Blancos have reportedly made Saliba ‘their top summer target’ and are hoping to lure the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabéu in the next 12 months.

Saliba has been a lynchpin of Arsenal’s backline for the past two seasons and has played every minute of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

This season has been no different, as he remains one of four Arsenal stars to have played every single minute of the 2024/25 campaign, alongside David Raya, Kai Havertz and his partner in defence, Gabriel Magalhaes.

William Saliba's Arsenal Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 38 Goals 2 Pass completion % 92.4 Tackles per 90 1.08 Interceptions per 90 0.76 Aerial duels won per 90 1.89

Martinelli Undergoes MRI Scan

After complaining of pain

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli underwent an MRI scan on Sunday after complaining of pain in his right calf while on international duty with Brazil, Sky Sports has revealed.

The Gunners’ winger underwent the precautionary procedure and will reportedly continue to receive treatment in what could be another massive injury blow for the north London club.

Arsenal already have key players sidelined, including captain Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Bukayo Saka also suffered an injury in England’s loss to Greece last week.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-10-24.