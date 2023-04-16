Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson has to be admired for believing that he will be able to get in the current line-up, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

His last-gasp winner against relegation-threatened Bournemouth is just a snippet of what the academy graduate can offer, especially at such an integral time in Arsenal’s campaign.

Arsenal news – Reiss Nelson

The 23-year-old star, who earns £38k per week, has been linked with a move away from North London, with reports from Spain claiming Everton and Aston Villa are interested.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that negotiations over a contract extension between Arsenal and Nelson’s representatives have begun.

Nelson’s current deal expires in June, meaning clubs could secure his services for free in the summer.

Though his future is uncertain, Arsenal are confident in their bid to secure Nelson for the foreseeable future, according to MailOnline. A queue of potential suitors will be patiently waiting if a deal fails to materialise.

What has Dean Jones said about Reiss Nelson?

Jones believes that competition for places at the Emirates is higher than ever, but admires Nelson’s self-belief that he can make a name for himself in the Arsenal setup.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “I mean starts are going to be hard to come by, we know that. But I admire Reiss Nelson for having the belief that he can make it in this team.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a harder time as a youngster to get into this Arsenal lineup, but it looks like he’s thinking ‘why not?’

“He’s come in and he’s made a big impact already in the season with a big moment in their campaign. And we know that Arteta does allow young talent to shine as and when he feels they’re ready for it.

“He’s been around the set-up. He completely understands what they’ve been building towards and I think actually, yeah, he should give it a crack.”

Has Reiss Nelson got a place in this team?

As Jones alluded to, Arsenal’s high-flying campaign has been down to fine performances across the board, meaning that any Hale End prospects will have their work cut out for them if they wish to graduate into senior action.

Nelson has been handed limited minutes by Mikel Arteta this season but has grasped every opportunity with both hands, as he boasts an impressive 8.03 rating across his four domestic appearances this season, according to Fotmob.

Prior to his late cameo against West Ham United, in his 103 minutes of Premier League football this term Nelson had racked up three goals and assists, according to Transfermarkt. His impressive return meant he had provided a goal or assist every 21 minutes.

His infamous 97th match-winner against Bournemouth kept Arsenal’s title hopes afloat and was handed an 8.4 match rating by WhoScored for his 21-minute cameo.

Arsenal's need for expanded squad depth next term means Nelson may stay in North London under Arteta and be utilised as a sporadic squad player.