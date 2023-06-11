Arsenal defender William Saliba is central to Mikel Arteta's plans at the Emirates with an agreement now in principle for him to extend his stay at the Emirates, says Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Frenchman's contract is due to expire next year, but now we are one step away from confirmation over his future.

Arsenal contract news — William Saliba

Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are confident that they'll be able to get Saliba to sign a new deal.

According to 90min, the Gunners' failure to meet the 22-year-old's demands was what was holding things up, but now The Sun report that terms have been agreed on a £200,000-a-week contract.

As per Spotrac, Saliba's existing contract, which is up in 2024, is worth £40,000 a week.

He was a key player for Arteta's side during the 2022/23 season. The France international made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals along the way (via Transfermarkt).

What has Ryan Taylor said about William Saliba and Arsenal?

After Arsenal managed to tie Bukayo Saka down to a fresh deal, Taylor doesn't think fans have to be fearful about Saliba departing.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Express journalist said: "Ultimately he's central to Arteta's project. And as we've seen with Saka recently, Arsenal have proved again that they can negotiate these kinds of deals with their top players."

How central is William Saliba to Mikel Arteta's project?

Very. Alongside the likes of Saka and Martin Ødegaard, Saliba is part of a very young spine at Arsenal.

As already mentioned, the former Saint-Étienne man made more than 30 appearances for the Gunners this season and impressed whenever he played.

He's a modern-day defender, extremely capable on the ball. As per FBref, Saliba has ranked in the 92nd percentile for passes attempted and the 93rd for pass completion among centre-backs over the last year.

"What impressed me was his composure. He's very strong and mobile, but he was the most composed centre-back on the pitch today, especially on Arsenal's side," Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport (via MailOnline) after one of Saliba's performances this season.

"How many times did he come out with the ball when he was under pressure? He was calm and showed composure beyond his years. He had to be very patient and showed character to go away and prove himself and he's already become a little bit of a fan favourite."

That is why it was so important for Arsenal do convince Saliba to put pen to paper on a new contract and extend his stay at the Emirates - which now appears to be imminent.